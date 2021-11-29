Mountain West Connection Players of the Week (Week 13)

The final week of the regular season is behind us and with that, we have our final edition of weekly awards. This week’s edition features some not so familiar faces that stepped up in the final week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Chevan Cordeiro (Hawaii)

Cordeiro had 323 yards and three touchdowns through the air. This included a Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the first half that traveled 65 yards through the air. Cordeiro also added 86 yards and a touchdown through the air. If Cordeiro can stay healthy, he will be a candidate for offensive player of the year in 2022.

Defensive Player of the Week

Jonah Tavai (San Diego State)

Tavai completely dominated the Boise State offensive line. Tavai constantly disrupted Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier. He finished the game with 6 tackles, 3 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Trey McBride (Colorado State)

For a guy with a bright NFL future, Trey McBride has not been afraid to be an important part of Colorado State’s special team units. His fake punt run against Nevada was one of the few highlights for Colorado State. The Rams snapped the ball to McBride on a fake punt and he took it 69 yards to the house.

Who were your players of the week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.