The MWCConnection All-MWC 2021 Post Season Teams

The official all-MWC team will be released later this week. Here at MWCConnection, we are getting involved in the fun by releasing our own post-season content ahead of time.

Members of our team submitted their list of votes and we took the top vote-getters at each position to form our two teams. Since offensive formations are so different, we put 2 RBs and 2 WRs on the team, plus a FLEX, which can be either be a RB or WR. Defensively, we just use a traditional 4-3 with a FLEX thrown in as well for its positions. For special teams, we have a kicker, a punter, and a returner. For reference, here was our pre-season 2021 team from the start of the season.

Disclaimer: There are a lot of great players in the conference and only so many spots. Arguments can be made for many guys to be mentioned or on a higher team. There will always be snubs. Always. Try to treat this list as a group of guys who are for the most part deserving but it’s not as inclusive as it should be. There are other deserving players as well, but we feel everyone who did make it is deserving.

With that being said, here is the 2021 Mountain West Connection All-MWC Postseason Team:

First Team:

Quarterback

Carson Strong (Nevada)

Running Back

Charles Williams (UNLV)

Brad Roberts (Air Force)

Wide Receivers

Khalil Shakir (Boise State)

Deven Thompkins (Utah State)

Flex

Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

Tight End

Trey McBride (Colorado State)

Offensive Line

William Dunkle (San Diego State)

Zachary Thomas, Sr. (San Diego State)

Jake Stenz (Boise State)

Keegan Cryder (Wyoming)

Hawk Wimmer (Air Force)

Defensive Line

Cameron Thomas (San Diego State)

Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

Scott Matlock (Boise State)

Scott Patchan (Colorado State)

Linebackers

Chad Muma (Wyoming)

Kyle Harmon (San Jose State)

Jacoby Windmon (UNLV)

Defensive Backs

Khoury Bethley (Hawaii)

Evan Williams (Fresno State)

JL Skinner (Boise State)

C.J. Colden (Wyoming)

Flex

Vince Sanford (Air Force)

Kicker

Jonah Dalmas (Boise State)

Punter

Matt Araiza (San Diego State)

Long Snapper

Daniel Cantrell (Boise State)

Returner

Jordyn Byrd (San Diego State)

Second Team:

Quarterback

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Running Back

Greg Bell (San Diego State)

Xazavian Valladay (Wyoming)

Wide Receivers

Jalen Cropper (Fresno State)

Nick Mardner (Hawaii)

Flex

Calvin Turner (Hawaii)

Tight End

Cole Turner (Nevada)

Offensive Line

Jack Snyder (San Jose State)

Aaron Frost, Jr. (Nevada)

Frank Crum (Wyoming)

Isaac Cochran (Air Force)

Solo Vaipulu (Hawaii)

Defensive Line

Tristan Nichols (Nevada)

Kevin Atkins (Fresno State)

Dom Peterson (Nevada)

Nick Heninger (Utah State)

Linebackers

Darius Muasau (Hawaii)

Justin Rice (Utah State)

Caden McDonald (San Diego State)

Defensive Backs

Cortez Davis (Hawaii)

Trenton Thompson (San Diego State)

Daiyan Henley (Nevada)

Shaq Bond (Utah State)

Flex

Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

Kicker

Cayden Camper (Colorado State)

Punter

Ryan Stonehouse (Colorado State)

Long Snapper

Jacob Raab (San Diego State)

Returner

Savon Scarver (Utah State)

Breakdown by team (1st team in parenthesis):

San Diego State: 9 (5)

Boise State: 7 (6)

Nevada: 7 (2)

Hawaii: 6 (1)

Wyoming: 5 (3)

Utah State: 5 (1)

Air Force: 4 (3)

Colorado State: 4 (2)

Fresno State: 4 (1)

San Jose State: 3 (2)

UNLV: 2 (2)

New Mexico: 0

Notes:

There were 19 unanimous selections: Brad Roberts, Charles Williams, Khalil Shakir, Romeo Doubs, Deven Thompkins, Hawk Wimmer, Keegan Cryder, William Dunkle, Zachary Thomas, Jake Stetz, Cameron Thomas, Kyle Harmon, Chad Muma, Khoury Bethley, Even Williams, Jonah Dalmas, Matt Araiza, Daniel Cantrell, and Jordyn Byrd

San Diego State, Boise State and Nevada led the way in the most total players on the two teams, which was no surprise as they were the two top teams this year. Utah State had a lower number of players considering they won their division. UNLV had a low number but both were on the first team.

Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Linebacker, and the special teams spots were relatively straightforward choices.

The hardest decisions were the secondary, plus second-team WR, offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker.

There it is. So let’s hear it. Who did we snub? Who did we put on here that shouldn’t be? Let’s hear your feedback in the comments section.

Coming tomorrow: Our picks for Mountain West Conference awards.