Bronco Recap: Boise State Falls Apart in Finale

The Boise State offense ran out to a quick lead against San Diego State and looked poised to come up with their third victory over a ranked opponent this season. Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Aztecs made a change at quarterback and the offense went cold. The Broncos dropped the season finale 27-16 and fell to 7-5 on the season, their worst regular season record since Bill Clinton was in office. Boise State will now wait for their bowl destination and focus on areas of improvement leading into next season. Let’s take a look at how each unit performed.

Offensive Grade: D-

The Broncos really only had two productive drives and they both resulted in touchdowns. Outside of those two drives, the offense struggled to move the ball and Hank Bachmeier was on the wrong end of a physical beatdown. Boise State struggled to establish a consistent running attack and the offense completely stalled in the second half after being effective through the air in the first half. It is hard to ignore the fact that the Broncos struggled to be consistent on the offensive side of the ball for much of the season. Maybe the Broncos were short on talent? Or maybe the talent didn’t fit the scheme?

Defensive Grade: C

The Bronco secondary had one of their worst showings of the year, they were consistently beat downfield after Jordon Brookshire replaced Lucas Johnson at quarterback. But the biggest problem came in the defenses inability to get pressure on the quarterback. If you would have told me that the Aztecs would beat the Broncos through the air, I would have said you were crazy.

Special Teams Grade: D

Probably the worst special teams showing of the year. The Broncos struggled to field punts and surrendered field position as a result. Punter Joel Velazquez struggled to flip the field and their was a missed extra point.

What are your thoughts on Boise State’s performance? What changes do the Broncos need to make next year? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.