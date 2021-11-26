 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 11-26-2021. Aztecs ‘Home’ games, Game Predictions, Bulldogs Win, BB throwdown, Poll!!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Football: San Diego State at UNLV

Here’s hoping all of your loyal readers had a very Happy Thanksgiving! The links continue as we head into the final weekend of conference play and several scenarios for the championship game still in play. Enjoy!

San Diego State probably deserves more credit for playing all of its games away from home

Story about the Aztecs having to play their “home” games 115 miles from campus and with having to play a 9:00 am game on Black Friday, will anyone show up?

Game Predictions

CFB gives their predictions on the three meaningful MW games to be played.

HAENER THROWS 4 TDS, FRESNO STATE BEATS SAN JOSE ST. 40-9

The Bulldogs kept their championship game hopes intact by throttling the Spartans in San Jose. Now they have to have uncomfortable feelings and root for the Boise State Broncos later today.

MW BB Highlight

Kids, check with your parents before trying this at home.

Poll Time!!!

Poll

You are getting ready to watch the San Diego State vs. Boise State morning game. What is your game meal?

view results
  • 21%
    Leftover turkey and gravy, duh
    (4 votes)
  • 15%
    Pumpkin Pie
    (3 votes)
  • 15%
    Just coffee, still full from yesterday
    (3 votes)
  • 47%
    My traditional breakfast
    (9 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

On the Horizon:

Later Today: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (Part 2)

Later Today: Game Previews

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...