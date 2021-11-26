Mountaintop View 11-26-2021. Aztecs ‘Home’ games, Game Predictions, Bulldogs Win, BB throwdown, Poll!!

Here’s hoping all of your loyal readers had a very Happy Thanksgiving! The links continue as we head into the final weekend of conference play and several scenarios for the championship game still in play. Enjoy!
San Diego State probably deserves more credit for playing all of its games away from home
Story about the Aztecs having to play their “home” games 115 miles from campus and with having to play a 9:00 am game on Black Friday, will anyone show up?
Game Predictions
CFB gives their predictions on the three meaningful MW games to be played.
Prediction— CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 25, 2021
#21 San Diego State 27
Boise State 23 pic.twitter.com/acqu933Nqo
Prediction— CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 25, 2021
Utah State 37
New Mexico 17 pic.twitter.com/Qmz8KOVW3y
Prediction— CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 25, 2021
Air Force 33
UNLV 13 pic.twitter.com/QU2DvL3rhX
HAENER THROWS 4 TDS, FRESNO STATE BEATS SAN JOSE ST. 40-9
The Bulldogs kept their championship game hopes intact by throttling the Spartans in San Jose. Now they have to have uncomfortable feelings and root for the Boise State Broncos later today.
MW BB Highlight
Kids, check with your parents before trying this at home.
THAT WAS U N R E A L.— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) November 25, 2021
JORDAN CAMPBELL IS A BEAST. #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley | @jordan5campbell pic.twitter.com/3zCTDfA3L0
Poll Time!!!
Poll
You are getting ready to watch the San Diego State vs. Boise State morning game. What is your game meal?
-
21%
Leftover turkey and gravy, duh
-
15%
Pumpkin Pie
-
15%
Just coffee, still full from yesterday
-
47%
My traditional breakfast
Loading comments...