Week 13: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (Part 2).

Mountain West football games are here! Check them out:

Friday, November 26th

Boise State vs San Diego State (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: CBS Utah State vs New Mexico (11:00 AM MT) | Coverage: FS1 UNLV vs Air Force (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, November 27th

Hawaii vs Wyoming (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Nevada vs Colorado State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Boise State: The Broncos have battled back from 3-4, knocking off two ranked teams over the course of the year. Now, they look to make is three. Can their offense come to life against this Aztec defense?

San Diego State: The best team in the conference against the hottest team in the conference. SDSU's offense will need to figure out a way to score, especially in a Friday morning after Thanksgiving game where things could get weird.

Utah State: Utah State is looking to rebound and there is no better way to do that than playing New Mexico. Look for them to get back on track heading into their bowl game.

New Mexico: No one is more ready for the end of the season than the Lobos. Can they play spoiler or show any signs of life or are they already in offseason mode?

UNLV: The Rebels look to play spoiler against the Falcons as beating them would knock AFA out of the title game hunt as well as provide a nice statement win to close out the season. Can they bring the same energy and execution they have the past few weeks?

Air Force: The Falcons know what they have to do. If they win, they are in good shape. If they lose, they likely don't reach the conference championship. Can their offense confuse the young and inexperienced Rebels?

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors have been very inconsistent. Which team will show up against Wyoming? And will it be enough facing a stout Cowboy defense?

Wyoming: The Cowboys found their offense last week. Will it show up two weeks in a row or will they continue to be a mystery on that side of the ball?

Nevada: The Wolf Pack are out of contention for the division title. Will they take out their frustration on the Rams or show up like they have nothing to play for?

Colorado State: The Rams have a good defense. Can it stall the high-octane Nevada air-raid or will it look confused and inferior like last week against Hawaii?

Who Will Win:

