Mountaintop View 11-25-21

Happy Thanksgiving, Mountain West sports fans

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Fresno State at San Diego State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thanksgiving Day: Fresno State vs. San Jose State Football Prediction and Preview

There is a Mountain West football game today! If the NFL games aren’t hitting the spot for you, Fresno State and San Jose State are available to national audiences on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Bulldogs need to win this game and require some help this weekend, but still have a chance at playing and even hosting the Mountain West championship game. First things first: they need to beat a stingy SJSU team. Read above to see how Athlon Magazine sees this game panning out.

Money inspires most NIL deals. A sister’s terrifying illness inspired Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier to give back

Pretty cool story about Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who has taken advantage of the new NIL rules for purposes beyond just money. Give it a read.

Snapdragon grabs naming rights for San Diego State stadium

San Diego State’s fancy new football stadium, slated to open next fall, will apparently be named Snapdragon Stadium. Good to know, I suppose. Exciting times for SDSU fans, Aztecs football is riding an all-time high right now.

Week 13 SP+ Picks

Aztecs, Lobos hoops in action today

Some MWC hoops results from last night:

