Mountaintop View 11-25-21

Thanksgiving Day: Fresno State vs. San Jose State Football Prediction and Preview
There is a Mountain West football game today! If the NFL games aren’t hitting the spot for you, Fresno State and San Jose State are available to national audiences on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Bulldogs need to win this game and require some help this weekend, but still have a chance at playing and even hosting the Mountain West championship game. First things first: they need to beat a stingy SJSU team. Read above to see how Athlon Magazine sees this game panning out.
Money inspires most NIL deals. A sister’s terrifying illness inspired Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier to give back
Pretty cool story about Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who has taken advantage of the new NIL rules for purposes beyond just money. Give it a read.
Snapdragon grabs naming rights for San Diego State stadium
San Diego State’s fancy new football stadium, slated to open next fall, will apparently be named Snapdragon Stadium. Good to know, I suppose. Exciting times for SDSU fans, Aztecs football is riding an all-time high right now.
Week 13 SP+ Picks
WEEK 13 SP+ PICKS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 24, 2021
Ole Miss 31, MSU 29
Iowa 23, Neb 22
Cincy 36, ECU 19
Wash 28, Wazzu 27
UGA 44, GT 11
Ohio St 32, Mich 26
Bama 35, Auburn 22
Oregon 36, OSU 27
PSU 26, Mich St 23
Wisc 27, Minn 19
A&M 33, LSU 19
Clemson 33, SC 16
OSU 28, OU 27
ND 40, Stanford 16 pic.twitter.com/Z30cYUQdqn
Aztecs, Lobos hoops in action today
Aztecs open the Paycom Wooden Legacy against Georgetown on Thursday night.
Thanksgiving isn't just for football. We are in action at 5pm MT against UAB in the Las Vegas Invitational.
INFO: https://t.co/wZEEGrgclY pic.twitter.com/y7KTPj0VdP
Some MWC hoops results from last night:
#BattleBorn // #PackParty // #CrossoverClassic
over Denver pic.twitter.com/CJLtt9Hs36— Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) November 24, 2021
On The Horizon:
Today: Week 13: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (Part 1)
Friday: Plenty of previews for this weekend’s games
