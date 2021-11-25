Mountaintop View 11-25-21

There is a Mountain West football game today! If the NFL games aren’t hitting the spot for you, Fresno State and San Jose State are available to national audiences on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Bulldogs need to win this game and require some help this weekend, but still have a chance at playing and even hosting the Mountain West championship game. First things first: they need to beat a stingy SJSU team. Read above to see how Athlon Magazine sees this game panning out.

Pretty cool story about Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who has taken advantage of the new NIL rules for purposes beyond just money. Give it a read.

San Diego State’s fancy new football stadium, slated to open next fall, will apparently be named Snapdragon Stadium. Good to know, I suppose. Exciting times for SDSU fans, Aztecs football is riding an all-time high right now.

Week 13 SP+ Picks

WEEK 13 SP+ PICKS



Ole Miss 31, MSU 29

Iowa 23, Neb 22

Cincy 36, ECU 19

Wash 28, Wazzu 27

UGA 44, GT 11

Ohio St 32, Mich 26

Bama 35, Auburn 22

Oregon 36, OSU 27

PSU 26, Mich St 23

Wisc 27, Minn 19

A&M 33, LSU 19

Clemson 33, SC 16

OSU 28, OU 27

ND 40, Stanford 16 pic.twitter.com/Z30cYUQdqn — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 24, 2021

Aztecs, Lobos hoops in action today

Aztecs open the Paycom Wooden Legacy against Georgetown on Thursday night. #GoAztecs https://t.co/Nn1lphQcoJ — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 24, 2021

Thanksgiving isn't just for football. We are in action at 5pm MT against UAB in the Las Vegas Invitational.



INFO: https://t.co/wZEEGrgclY pic.twitter.com/y7KTPj0VdP — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) November 24, 2021

Some MWC hoops results from last night:

over Denver pic.twitter.com/CJLtt9Hs36 — Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) November 24, 2021

