Bowl Predictions: Week 12. Which teams were picked this week by our team? Wyoming is back in the fold.

The 2021 season is here and our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. For now, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.
Mike
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Nevada
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Some changes this week. With Wyoming finally becoming bowl eligible, I’m currently adding a 7th team to the list. Wyoming squeaks into the Arizona Bowl, with AFA moving over to the Armed Forces Bowl. With the strong play of Boise State, they move into the Hawaii Bowl, and depending on how things go in their next game, they could be on the move again. It’s a shame the MWC doesn’t have better bowl matchups.
Zach
Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming Utah State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
It is so hard to analyze where these teams are going to land outside of the standard Mountain West bowl tie-ins. Boise State is on a hot streak and with a win this week, they will likely hit the free-agent market for a bowl game.
Rudy
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Graham:
Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Nevada
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
Lute
Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Nevada
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
NittanyFalcon
Los Angeles Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
