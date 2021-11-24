Bowl Predictions: Week 12. Which teams were picked this week by our team? Wyoming is back in the fold.

The 2021 season is here and our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. For now, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.

Mike

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Nevada

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Some changes this week. With Wyoming finally becoming bowl eligible, I’m currently adding a 7th team to the list. Wyoming squeaks into the Arizona Bowl, with AFA moving over to the Armed Forces Bowl. With the strong play of Boise State, they move into the Hawaii Bowl, and depending on how things go in their next game, they could be on the move again. It’s a shame the MWC doesn’t have better bowl matchups.

Zach

Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming Utah State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

It is so hard to analyze where these teams are going to land outside of the standard Mountain West bowl tie-ins. Boise State is on a hot streak and with a win this week, they will likely hit the free-agent market for a bowl game.

Rudy

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Graham:

Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Nevada

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

Lute

Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Nevada

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

NittanyFalcon

Los Angeles Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State