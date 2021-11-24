Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 13

After a heartbreaking loss to Air Force, Nevada is now out of the title picture and we are down to five teams still in contention. Utah State’s loss to Wyoming also changed the title picture and now has Air Force in the driver’s seat (sort of). Boise State may not control their own fate, but their showdown with San Diego State is by far the most important game of the weekend for a variety of reasons. Let’s take a look at what each of the five teams still in contention need to happen this weekend.

San Diego State

Let’s start with the Aztecs. They could already have the West Division clinched if Fresno State loses to San Jose State on Thanksgiving Day. If the Bulldogs win, the Aztecs have to beat Boise State and they will host the conference championship.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs have to feel surprisingly decent about their championship hopes. If they beat San Jose State, they will be waking up early Friday morning and be big Boise State fans. That might make Fresno State fans feel a little sick considering the history between the Broncos and Bulldogs.

Air Force

If the season ended this past weekend, Air Force would have represented the Mountain Division in the championship game, but their path to a championship is still complicated. They need Boise State to win (weird, right?) and they need to beat UNLV. If those two things happen, they are in the championship game. If Boise State loses and Utah State wins, the Aggies will be headed to the championship game, as they have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Falcons.

Utah State

The Aggies need to win and need Boise State to lose. It is really that simple. The Air Force games against UNLV really has no impact on the championship hopes of the Aggies.

Boise State

While the Broncos may be the hottest team in the league, their championship hopes are probably the slimmest of any of the five teams still in contention. It starts with a 9:00 AM kickoff against San Diego State. If the Broncos can manage a third road victory over a ranked opponent, their hope will then lay in the hands of a 2-9 UNLV squad. If UNLV can then pull off an improbable victory, the Broncos would host the Mountain West Championship game. I just can’t see this happening, but hey, Boise State fans still have hope.

How do you see this weekend playing out? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.