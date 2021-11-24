Mountaintop View 11-24-21. Pay for play, helmet talk, Thompkins, championship, awards, rankings.

It’s halfway through the week and Mountain West games are just two days away. As always, the links press on. Check out what is coming your way today and the rest of the week.

Proposed changes to college football keep coming. In this one, the long rumored P5 breakaway happens, which leads to more year-round practices, relaxed recruiting rules, and thus more time for football. Potentially even less academic requirements and paying athletes. It’s all pure blog speculation for now but it’s worth the read.

In an upcoming game this year, the NCAA will test out the use of in-game communication between the coach and quarterback in the QB’s helmet. The NFL has used this seemingly forever now but it has not made it’s way to college football. It will debut in the Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern this Saturday, November 27.

A must-read.

He is small wide receiver but is putting up big numbers for the Aggies. Deven Thompkins leads all of FBS in receiving yards, yards per game and 100+ yard games. He was looking to transfer but the new coaching staff convinced him to stay by being genuine and hiring a diverse coaching staff. Thompkins is also seeing his daughter in Florida as much as possible, adding even more to his special season.

Who is still in play for the MWC Championship?

Here's the path for each team still alive in the race for the #MWFB Championship game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LkXdmOJpSB — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 22, 2021

Mountain West Award Finalists.

CFP Rankings.

Checking in at No. 21 in the latest @CFBPlayoff rankings. #Win22 pic.twitter.com/QEvjLTkhEw — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 24, 2021

On the horizon: