Chad Muma named Butkus Award Finalist

Wyoming Linebacker Chad Muma was named one of the six finalists for this year’s Butkus award, on Monday.

The Butkus Award is a prestigious honor given to college football’s top linebacker. It is the 37th year in which the award has been handed out and it will be the second time in the last three years where the Cowboys have had a nominee.

Former Cowboy linebacker Justin Wilson was also awarded a nomination in 2019 and is now a linebacker with the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL.

Muma joins fellow linebacker nominees Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin), Damone Clark (LSU), Nakobe Dean (Georgia), and Devin Lloyd (Utah) in being named a 2021 finalist.

The 6’ 3” 242 lb. Junior linebacker out of Lone Tree, Colorado currently ranks 2nd in the nation in solo tackles (75) averaging 6.8 per game. Muma also ranks 4th in the nation in total tackles (120) while averaging a whopping 10.9 tackles per game. He has also accounted for 3 interceptions so far this season, returning two of them for touchdowns, and has played in all 11 games so far this season, while racking up double-digit tackles in all but one.

Muma has also been invited to play in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, which is set to take place in early February.

Chad Muma has been a leader on defense for the Pokes all year long and there is almost no player that seems more deserving for the nomination. It is also just the beginning, it seems, for Muma. His success both this year and last has seemingly paid dividends and will only enhance his chances at becoming an NFL draft pick this upcoming draft.

Chad Muma and the Cowboys will play their last regular season game this Saturday, November 29 at 1:00 p.m. MT vs. the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.