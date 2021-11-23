Report: AJ Bramah dismissed from Nevada basketball team

After just four games donning the silver and blue, Nevada Wolf Pack forward AJ Bramah has been dismissed from team due to “conduct detrimental to team,” Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net first reported Tuesday morning.

Bramah, who transferred from Robert Morris in the offseason, posted averages of 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game with Nevada, shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line. In his first career game with the Wolf Pack, he tallied 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds — all season-bests — in 23 minutes off the bench.

The 6-foot-7 forward was looked upon as one of Nevada’s most experienced presences and one of its top offseason acquisitions, replacing the frontcourt production previously held by forwards Zane Meeks and Robby Robinson. He averaged 21.0 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games with the Colonials in 2020-21 before entering the transfer portal. In 33 contests (13 starts) in 2019-20, Bramah, who earned All-Northeast second team honors, averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game.

Prior to his experience at the Division-I level, Bramah spent two seasons at Sheridan Junior College based in Sheridan, Wyo. He averaged 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds in 62 career games, including 14.0 points and 10.1 boards as a freshman.

Nevada is 1-4, its slowest start since it started 1-7 to begin the 2010-11 season (when it finished 13-19). The Pack look to get back on track, playing the second of three Crossover Classic games (in three days) against the George Mason Patriots Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

This is a breaking news story. Stay turned for further updates.