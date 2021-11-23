Mountaintop View 11-23-21. FB POTW, WVB POTW, Empire Map, Rebels, QB Signals, Poll Time!

The links continue as we see which players in football and volleyball action received Player of the Week awards. We also update the College Football Empire Map, hear from Rebel Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, have fun with QB signals, and another Poll! Enjoy!
Week 12 MW Football Players of the Week
WATCH: @JKurtz_MWN reveals the Week 12 #MWFB Players of the Week!@AF_Football@HawaiiFootball@wyo_football@CSUFootball#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/qGbpcFbucK— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 22, 2021
MW Women’s Volleyball Players of the Week
Watch the reveal of this week's #MWVB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 22, 2021
@UNMLoboVB @USUVolleyball#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #GoLobos | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/1LNngUxrfM
Weekly Empire Map Week 13 Edition
Only major change in the eastern part of country, no change west of Mississippi River.
Weekly Empire Map pic.twitter.com/zdhl1o03A4— CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 21, 2021
Weekly #CFB empire map— CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 14, 2021
Rule in next tweet pic.twitter.com/gHAcxxqpQk
Marcus Arroyo frustrated but optimistic after another close loss
The Rebels gave No. 19 San Diego State all they could handle before ending up a little short in a close game. Read what Head Coach Marcus Arroyo said after the game.
How to signal in plays when you are up big in the 4th Quarter
I have no idea if the plays signaled in are runs or passes.
Poll Time!!
Poll
With one week left in regular season action, which of these would be your biggest surprise?
-
11%
Air Force and San Diego State probably going to meet in the conference championship game.
-
33%
Boise State losing 2 conference games in a row at home.
-
17%
What was looked as the most talented team Nevada in recent years not winning their division.
-
22%
Utah State exceeding preseason wins prediction by several games.
-
15%
San Jose State not coming close in achieving last year’s accomplishments.
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 12
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: CSU is stuck with Steve Adazzio
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Projections: Week 12
