The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week 12

We are down to one week left in the regular college football season, and the Mountain West is sure to have plenty of drama in its final weekend. While there is a lot to look forward to this coming weekend, let’s take one last look back at week 12. Here are the good, bad, and ugly performances of this past weekend.

The Good

Hawaii

The Rainbow Warrior offense was electric against a usually solid Colorado State defense. Hawaii put up run and shoot era numbers, with Cordeiro passing for over 400 yards. This was one of those weird games on the island where most people who follow these programs expected a defensive battle. But we ended with a shootout and Hawaii coming out on top.

Boise State

It wasn’t an offensive masterpiece for the Broncos, but the special teams and defense came to play. The Broncos scored two touchdowns on blocked punts and gave up under 100 yards of total offense on the defensive side of the ball. The Lobos never even came close to scoring. It was a dominant performance by Boise State, and they can continue to hold onto their slim hopes of making the Mountain West Championship Game.

Wyoming

Easily the most impressive performance by the Cowboys this year. They were effective through the air and dominant on the ground. When you can score on a 99-yard kickoff return and a 98-yard run, you know you are in for a special night. The Cowboys are now bowl eligible and they may have spoiled the Aggies hopes of a conference championship. Utah State now needs Boise State to lose on Friday morning against San Diego State.

San Diego State

The Aztecs did something most people didn’t think was possible; they beat a team through the air. The UNLV defense came prepared to shut down the Aztecs rushing attack and they were successful. But a defensive touchdown and three Lucas Johnson touchdown passes were enough for the Aztecs to sneak away with the victory.

Air Force

In one of the most exciting games in the Mountain West this year, the Falcons were able to sneak away with a two point, triple overtime victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack. Air Force dominated the better part of three quarters before the Nevada offense finally found its way. Air Force finished the game with 476 yards on the ground and they needed every single one of those yards to come away with the victory. The Falcons will have a close eye on the Boise State-San Diego State game as they need the Broncos to win for tiebreaker purposes.

The Bad

Nevada

It was too little too late for the Wolf Pack. They found their stride in the second half, but an exhausted defense that spent the majority of the game on the field, could not slow down the vaunted Air Force rushing attack in overtime. Nevada made a massive mistake not going for two after the first overtime. They had the momentum and had to know that the new overtime would favor a Falcon squad that is built to get three yards per play.

UNLV

The Rebels may have lost, but I was impressed with their heart in this game. They completely shut down an Aztec rushing attack that has worn down some impressive teams. Justin Rogers showed some positive signs at the quarterback position, but kicking two field goals inside the five yard line ultimately plagued the Rebels.

The Ugly

Colorado State

What happened to the Colorado State defense? I remember them having one of the most intimidating defensive lines in the league. Maybe it is injuries, maybe it is the wear and tear of the season, but this squad that looked promising a few weeks back has completely fallen apart. It was an impressive offensive performance, but it is hard to overcome giving up 50 points.

New Mexico

This team is bad, really bad. They couldn’t manage 100 yards of offense and their most effective method of moving the ball was Boise State getting stupid penalties. The defense put up a fight, but the awful play on special teams and offense gave this team zero shots at being competitive.

Utah State

This game was a colossal fail for an Aggie squad that looked like they were playing their best football of the season just a week earlier. The Aggies had no answer for a Wyoming offense that was among the worst in the Mountain West. The Cowboys were more physical in every aspect of the game and they did it in Logan, nonetheless. The Aggies still have hope. With a win and a Boise State loss, they would travel to San Diego for the Mountain West Championship Game.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which moments from this past weekend stood out to you? How do you see the last weekend of the regular season playing out?