Mountain West Connection Players of the Week (Week 12)

Week 12 brought some great performances from some great athletes. We had offensive shootouts and defensive battles. Let’s take a look at the top performers from this past weekend.

Offensive Player of the Week

Titus Swen (Wyoming)

There were a number of worthy candidates this week, but Wyoming had the most impressive performance of any team in the Mountain West. Titus Swen was a big part of that. Swen had 15 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Swen’s performance was highlighted by a 98-yard touchdown run.

Defensive Player of the Week

JL Skinner (Boise State)

Skinner had a great night. He recovered a fumble, had an interception, and tacked on 9 tackles. Skinner was also a monster on the line of scrimmage finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss. Skinner continues to have an all-conference caliber season and is building a potential NFL resume.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Cameron Stone (Wyoming)

Stone had an early 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that really set the pace for the Cowboys. Stone also tacked on another 25-yard return for a really solid night. An impressive performance by the Cowboys has them bowl eligible.

Who were your players of the week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.