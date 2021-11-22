Mountaintop View 11-22-21. Falcons win in 3OTs, Cowboys stuns, BSU dominates, Hawaii shootout, rankings

Another weekend of college football is in the books! The Mountain West had some highs and lows in their games this past weekend. No matter what the outcomes were, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

In a pivotal game with MWC championship implications, both teams needed to win and the game was as close as could be. Air Force led for most of the game behind a strong defense, but the Wolf Pack fought back. However, they couldn’t keep it up. Nevada won’t make the title game and the Falcons are in the driver’s seat.

Utah State came in riding high and left feeling as low as possible after losing in an all-out blowout. Even more impressive, Wyoming’s offense exploded and the Aggies had no answer. It was a surprise and puts a pause on their division title hopes for another week.

It wasn’t supposed to be a close game, and it wasn’t. Boise State came out with two blocked punts returned for TDs in the first quarter and that set the tone for the evening. While BSU’s offense was inconsistent, their defense was outstanding, pitching a shutout against the lowly Lobos.

Hawaii wasn’t expected to be in this game, so it was a shocker when they jumped out to a huge lead early on. Then, the Rams fought back, mainly on the strength of their passing game, which has been on and off all year. CSU made it a one-score game in the fourth before Hawaii pulled away once again after a failed onside kick. A wacky game indeed.

SDSU in the Rankings

Up to No. 22 in the AP (and coaches) poll. #Win22 pic.twitter.com/eiBoAcIodi — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 21, 2021

On the horizon: