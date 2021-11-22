MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-22-21. The latest offers, commits, and interviews.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The recruiting cycle is in full force. Teams will be hosting official visitors and commitments will be plentiful once again in due time. Something that seems a bit new this year is how teams are prioritizing recruits in the class of 2023 already. Perhaps teams set their sights on future classes sooner due to taking fewer high school recruits and more transfer portal players as of late.

For this week, offers were handed out, visits occurred, and new commits were announced. Of the known commitments this past week; one for Fresno State, one for New Mexico, and three for Nevada. As for the cover photo, the Wolf Pack earn a place on the banner this week.

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State : 4

: 4 Hawaii: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are currently in an evaluation period from now through most of November. Athletes can visit colleges through official and unofficial visits. Just as importantly, coaches can watch players in person at their high school games. Here is the official definition:

An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

Also, September 1st is the first day schools can actively recruit players in the 2023 class through letters, emails, texts, and social media.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 42

Visit Recap:

JUCO DE Cortez Hogans (Boise State)

“I had a great time this weekend on visit the staff and players welcome me and the overall experience just felt like home, the energy at the game was different fans going crazy would love to play in front of that. But I’m looking forward to coming back again.”

Commitment Spotlight:

OL Nate Mier (Fresno State)

“I chose Fresno State because the atmosphere is incredible, there is so much pride and love for the program, they were the first program to reach out to me, in April of 2020. The coaching staff also just took me in as one of their own, even coaches and assistants that don’t coach my position write to me and treat me like Family, it reminds me a lot of my community here in the San Bernardino Mountains.”

LB Malaki Ta’ase (Nevada)

“The main reason why I picked Nevada was because I feel wanted there and at the end of the day I want to go where I am wanted. Nevada has something special going on and I want to be apart of that.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DE Mason Mozo was offered by Air Force

LB Austin Harnetiaux was offered by Air Force

LB Tanner Salisbury was offered by Air Force

DE Clayton Lynam was offered by Air Force

DL Braxton Fely was offered by Boise State

2023 OL Jackson Fullmer was offered by Boise State

LB Kaleb Perea was offered by Colorado State

WR Jadyn Marshall was offered by Fresno State

2023 OL Landen Hatchett was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Natha Pritchard was offered by Nevada

2023 DE Teo Faaiu was offered by Nevada

OL Mykel Janise was offered by New Mexico

OL Noah McKinney was offered by New Mexico

2023 WR/DB Solomon Davis was offered by SDSU

2023 LB Jasun Ridley was offered by SJSU

2023 WR Ismael Cisse was offered by UNLV

QB Ethan Jackson was offered by Utah State

DB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson was offered by Wyoming

OL Jagger Filippone was offered by Wyoming

Visits

JUCO DE Cortez Hogans visited Boise State

JUCO OL Lisala Tai visited Boise State

QB Tristian Warner visited Boise State

Commits

OL Nate Mier committed to Fresno State

WR Tyler Clark committed to Nevada

DL Zack Mercado committed to Nevada

LB Malaki Ta’ase committed to Nevada

DB Adari Haulcy committed to New Mexico

Decommits

