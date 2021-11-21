Bronco Recap: Boise State Blows Out New Mexico

Boise State hosted the New Mexico Lobos in a Saturday night, senior day showdown. The Broncos special teams and defense had one of of their best performances of the year, as the they cruised to a 37-0 victory on “the Blue.” The win also allows the Broncos to stay in title contention as Utah State was blown out by Wyoming. Let’s take a look at how each unit performed.

Offensive Grade: C

The Broncos were able to move the ball for the most part, but finishing drives continues to be a major issue. Boise State had its best rushing performance of the year, gaining 239 yards. George Holani had his third consecutive 100 yard game, finishing with 114 yards on only 14 carries. The passing game really struggled though, only managing 188 yards as Bachmeier and Sears completed less than 50% of their passes. The passing game will have to be more efficient if the Broncos are going to have a chance against San Diego State next weekend.

Defensive Grade: A+

Shutting down the New Mexico offense isn’t exactly a huge accomplishment, but holding an opponent to less than 100 yards of offense and only two yards per carry is pretty impressive. The defense also forced two turnovers, an interception and fumble recovery both by JL Skinner. Saturday evening may have also been Skinner’s last game in Boise, as he is starting to build some NFL hype. The Bronco defense finished with 4 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. A dominant showing from beginning to end. Boise State might have the most improved defense in the country.

Special Teams Grade: A+

Two blocked punts returned for touchdowns, three for three on field goals, and a great return by Khalil Shakir. It was an all-around great performance for the special teams unit. Jonah Dalmas is starting to look like an NFL caliber kicker and should be a dark horse candidate for special teams player of the year.

