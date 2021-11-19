Mountaintop View 11-19-21. Empires Map, MWWVB standings, Bulldogs, Aztecs, Strength of Wins, Poll Time!!

In an effort to diversify a bit, the links contain some Women’s Volleyball info as play heads to the final weekend. We also include the latest Empires Map among the other links. Enjoy!
College Football Empires Map after Week 11 compared to Week 10
Biggest Empire Changes: Sacramento State, Utah, Pitt, Florida State, Baylor
After week eleven (Nov 14) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/C91BleqEvO— College Football Empires Map 2021 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 16, 2021
After week ten (Nov 7) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/QbNSdwDP0J— College Football Empires Map 2021 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 11, 2021
MW Women’s Volleyball Standings going into final weekend play
Heading into the final weekend of regular-season #MWVB action, @CSUvolleyball sits atop the standings. @USUVolleyball and @SanJoseStateVB are in a close race for the top spot. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #PointRams pic.twitter.com/l7ljsl1MJx— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 18, 2021
Will Fresno State lose Kalen DeBoer to a Pac-12 job? Washington hunting for a new coach
Bulldog coach mentioned prominently in the Huskies coaching search. Will he have to make a decision here in the near future?
History lesson: Aztecs would be wise to watch out for UNLV
Two of the Aztec’s worst program losses has come at the hands of the Rebels. The Rebels are on a 2 game winning streak. Is this a trap game for the Aztecs coming off their big win against Nevada?
Strength of wins through Week 11
One MW team makes the list
2021 CFB Strength of Wins thru Week 11.— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) November 16, 2021
You get Credit every FBS win of foe you beat.
1 Georgia 47
2 Notre Dame 41
3 Michigan 36
4 Oregon 35
5 Wisconsin & Okla St 34
7 Ohio St & Boise St 33
9 Wake Forest 32
10 Baylor & Mich St 31
4 tied with 30
https://t.co/4FfY3meHay
Poll Time (Coaching Edition)!!!
Poll
Which of these coaching scenarios do you think is most likely to happen?
-
0%
Coach DeBoer goes to Washington
-
0%
Coach Norvell goes to Washington State
-
0%
Coach Addazio relieved of his duties
-
0%
Coach Rocky Long retires
On The Horizon:
Later Today: Plenty of football previews
Later Today: Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 12
Later Today: Week 12: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread
