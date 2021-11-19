Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 12

There are six teams that still have a mathematical chance to win the Mountain West, but that number is likely to shrink this weekend. There are some really interesting match-ups that fans across the conference should have their eye on. Let’s take a look at what each team in contention needs to happen this weekend.

Utah State

There is an outside shot the Aggies could clinch the Mountain Division this weekend. It would require a Boise State loss to New Mexico and a victory over Wyoming. The Aggies could also benefit from an Air Force loss to Nevada, but that game isn’t nearly as important as they own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Falcons.

Air Force

This is going to sound a little weird, but the Falcons should be pulling for Utah State to lose and Boise State to win. In this scenario, the Aggies would have two division losses which would eliminate them. Air Force then owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Boise State.

Boise State

The Broncos still have a chance, but Utah State’s victory over San Jose State definitely put the hopes of a fifth consecutive title game appearance on ice. The Broncos need three things to happen this weekend: they need Air Force to lose to Nevada on Friday night, Wyoming to upset the Aggies on Saturday, and a win over New Mexico. That’s a lot to ask for.

San Diego State

The magic number is now two for San Diego State. They need a combination of two wins or a win and a Fresno State loss to clinch the West Division. The Aztecs are heavy favorites to win this weekend, but a Black Friday match-up against Boise State looms large.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs have a bye this weekend. A Nevada loss to Air Force will be helpful, but they will be keeping a closer eye on San Diego State. They need the Aztecs to drop one of their remaining games against UNLV or Boise State. They also need to take care of business against San Jose State on Thanksgiving Day.

Nevada

I left the Wolf Pack on the list, but they need a miracle. It starts with a win over Air Force, which is possible. But if San Diego State beats UNLV this weekend, Nevada will be eliminated from the title picture.

Which games will you be keeping a close eye on this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.