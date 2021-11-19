Week 12: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West football games are here! Check them out:
Friday, November 19th
Air Force vs Nevada (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
San Diego State vs UNLV (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, November 20th
Wyoming vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
New Mexico vs Boise State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Colorado State vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage:
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.
Game Previews:
- Air Force
- Nevada
- SDSU
- New Mexico
- Boise State
- Wyoming
- Utah State
- Hawaii
What to Watch For:
- Air Force: In the battle of the triple-option against a pretty good defense, which side will prevail?
- Nevada: In the battle of the air-raid against a stout defense, which side will prevail?
- SDSU: Will this be a tune-up game or a trap game for the Aztecs?
- UNLV: How will UNLV look as they try to continue their win streak against the top team in the league?
- New Mexico: Will the Lobos be able to win another game all season?
- Boise State: The Broncos seemed to have found their running game and with it, an ability to win games consistently. Can they make good use of their warm-up game before facing SDSU?
- Wyoming: Imagine if the Cowboys had an offense. Can they show anything on that side of the ball against the Aggies or will they look lifeless again?
- Utah State: The Aggies keep winning and should have no issue continuing that pattern against Wyoming.
- Colorado State: Will the Rams play to their potential or down to their competition?
- Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors stop their free-fall and get back in the win column?
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Air Force
-
0%
Nevada
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
San Diego State
-
0%
UNLV
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Wyoming
-
0%
Utah State
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
New Mexico
-
0%
Boise State
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Colorado State
-
0%
Hawaii
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
Loading comments...