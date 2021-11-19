Week 12: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West football games are here! Check them out:

Friday, November 19th

Air Force vs Nevada (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 San Diego State vs UNLV (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, November 20th

Wyoming vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports New Mexico vs Boise State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Colorado State vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage:

What to Watch For:

Air Force: In the battle of the triple-option against a pretty good defense, which side will prevail?

In the battle of the triple-option against a pretty good defense, which side will prevail? Nevada: In the battle of the air-raid against a stout defense, which side will prevail?

In the battle of the air-raid against a stout defense, which side will prevail? SDSU: Will this be a tune-up game or a trap game for the Aztecs?

Will this be a tune-up game or a trap game for the Aztecs? UNLV: How will UNLV look as they try to continue their win streak against the top team in the league?

How will UNLV look as they try to continue their win streak against the top team in the league? New Mexico: Will the Lobos be able to win another game all season?

Will the Lobos be able to win another game all season? Boise State: The Broncos seemed to have found their running game and with it, an ability to win games consistently. Can they make good use of their warm-up game before facing SDSU?

The Broncos seemed to have found their running game and with it, an ability to win games consistently. Can they make good use of their warm-up game before facing SDSU? Wyoming: Imagine if the Cowboys had an offense. Can they show anything on that side of the ball against the Aggies or will they look lifeless again?

Imagine if the Cowboys had an offense. Can they show anything on that side of the ball against the Aggies or will they look lifeless again? Utah State: The Aggies keep winning and should have no issue continuing that pattern against Wyoming.

The Aggies keep winning and should have no issue continuing that pattern against Wyoming. Colorado State: Will the Rams play to their potential or down to their competition?

Will the Rams play to their potential or down to their competition? Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors stop their free-fall and get back in the win column?

