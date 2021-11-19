 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 12: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

By MikeWittmann

NCAA Football: Nevada at San Diego State Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West football games are here! Check them out:

Friday, November 19th

Air Force vs Nevada (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

San Diego State vs UNLV (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, November 20th

Wyoming vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

New Mexico vs Boise State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Colorado State vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage:

Game Previews:

  • Air Force
  • Nevada
  • SDSU
  • New Mexico
  • Boise State
  • Wyoming
  • Utah State
  • Hawaii

What to Watch For:

  • Air Force: In the battle of the triple-option against a pretty good defense, which side will prevail?
  • Nevada: In the battle of the air-raid against a stout defense, which side will prevail?
  • SDSU: Will this be a tune-up game or a trap game for the Aztecs?
  • UNLV: How will UNLV look as they try to continue their win streak against the top team in the league?
  • New Mexico: Will the Lobos be able to win another game all season?
  • Boise State: The Broncos seemed to have found their running game and with it, an ability to win games consistently. Can they make good use of their warm-up game before facing SDSU?
  • Wyoming: Imagine if the Cowboys had an offense. Can they show anything on that side of the ball against the Aggies or will they look lifeless again?
  • Utah State: The Aggies keep winning and should have no issue continuing that pattern against Wyoming.
  • Colorado State: Will the Rams play to their potential or down to their competition?
  • Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors stop their free-fall and get back in the win column?

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

