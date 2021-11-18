Nevada’s Romeo Doubs, Cole Turner invited to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Two of the Wolf Pack’s top reception leaders, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner, received invites to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala., it was announced Wednesday. The Senior Bowl will be televised on NFL Network and is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Both players — along with running back Toa Taua — made the bowl’s watch list before the season.

They become the first pair of Pack players since Deshone Myles and John Dutton in 1998 to receive a Reese’s Senior bowl invite in the same season. Here’s the full list of the Nevada football players who’ve received invites, per Nevada Athletics.

1998: Deshone Myles and John Dutton

2011: Colin Kaepernick

2012: James-Michael Johnson

2013: Duke Williams

2014: Joel Bitonio

2018: Austin Corbett

2021: Romeo Doubs and Cole Turner

Each of the previous seven players have been drafted within the first six rounds of the NFL Draft — including three in the top-40 (Kaepernick - No. 36; Bitonio - No. 35; Corbett - No. 33).

Doubs and Turner have been two of the Wolf Pack’s most productive targets this year. Doubs has hauled in 64 catches for 853 yards — both team highs — with seven scores, one shy of Turner. His 853 yards rank fourth in the Mountain West while his seven touchdowns both rank sixth.

He’s strung together three 120-yard performances, including a 19-catch, 203-yard performance against Fresno State on Oct. 23. His 19 catches tied a program record — set by Nate Burleson in 2002. Doubs has tallied 22 career touchdowns, tied for sixth all time in Nevada football history with Marko Mitchell (2006-08), Bryan Calder (1983-86) and Burleson (1999-02).

Turner’s tallied 55 receptions for 618 yards with eight touchdowns, T-3 most in conference. His 55 receptions ranks third amongst the nation’s tied ends, while his 618 yards rank fourth. Turner, listed at 6-foot-6, has two games in 2021 with 100-plus receiving yards and three multi-touchdown outings.

He has tallied 1,311 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns — including 923 yards and 17 touchdowns coming across the last two seasons.

Nevada’s senior night will be on Friday, Nov. 19, when it takes on the Air Force Falcons. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. PT. Turner, who missed the Pack’s game due to a concussion — despite warming up — is expected to play.