Mountaintop View 11-18-21

Thursday basketball games, Friday football previews, NFL status, Senior Bowl and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Air Force preparing for potential first-round NFL draft pick in Nevada quarterback Carson Strong

Nevada-Air Force will entertain us Friday evening. Nevada will get Cole Turner back from injury, but it’s fair to wonder where the Wolf Pack’s level of desire will be at after having their chances of a conference championship essentially squashed for good (Fresno State and San Diego State would need to lose out, the Wolf Pack win out). On the flip side, Air Force preps for dealing with an elite quarterback/offense. Game starts at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.

Aztecs Scouting Report: UNLV

Also playing Friday evening: the 19th-ranked frontrunners of the Mountain West, San Diego State. UNLV running back Charles Williams is coming off a historic performance against Hawaii last weekend. Aztecs are 11-point favorites. Game starts at 8:30 pm PT on CBS Sports Network.

SP+ picks for Week 12

No surprise, Boise State star wide receiver is pro bound

Holani will be back, Skinner non-committal

Wyoming LB Chad Muma/Nevada TE Cole Turner are Senior Bowl bound

Take note: great slate of Mountain West basketball games today

