Mountaintop View 11-18-21

Nevada-Air Force will entertain us Friday evening. Nevada will get Cole Turner back from injury, but it’s fair to wonder where the Wolf Pack’s level of desire will be at after having their chances of a conference championship essentially squashed for good (Fresno State and San Diego State would need to lose out, the Wolf Pack win out). On the flip side, Air Force preps for dealing with an elite quarterback/offense. Game starts at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.

Also playing Friday evening: the 19th-ranked frontrunners of the Mountain West, San Diego State. UNLV running back Charles Williams is coming off a historic performance against Hawaii last weekend. Aztecs are 11-point favorites. Game starts at 8:30 pm PT on CBS Sports Network.

SP+ picks for Week 12

WEEK 12 SP+ PICKS



Ohio St 39, Mich St 22

OU 33, ISU 29

UGA 48, Ch S'ern 1!!!

Clemson 33, Wake 21?

ND 37, GT 19

Bama 37, Hogs 18

Mich 34, Md 21

Wisc 29, Neb 18

Cincy 35, SMU 23

UTSA 27, UAB 24

USC 33, UCLA 32

BU 28, KSU 27

Miami 30, VT 25

Okla St 31, TT 24 pic.twitter.com/O41eo2Spyd — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 17, 2021

No surprise, Boise State star wide receiver is pro bound

No brainer: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir says there’s a 99% chance he’s heading to the NFL after this season. — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) November 17, 2021

Holani will be back, Skinner non-committal

Some Boise State NFL Draft news: George Holani said he’s definitely planning to come back next season. JL Skinner was more non-committal, said he hadn’t thought much about it yet and wasn’t thinking about Saturday maybe being his last home game. Will decide after the season. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) November 17, 2021

Wyoming LB Chad Muma/Nevada TE Cole Turner are Senior Bowl bound

Take note: great slate of Mountain West basketball games today

Your Broncos are ready for a matchup with nationally ranked St. Bonaventure to start the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic!

: https://t.co/snrMYetb2n#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/1da4OatpMq — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) November 17, 2021

We're back home on Thursday night hosting Arizona State. Tip at 7:30 p.m. PT & the game will be on CBS Sports Network #GoAztecs

https://t.co/SR5mzslaOH — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 17, 2021

On The Horizon:

Today: Mountain West Basketball Viewer’s Guide: Early Season Tournaments

Friday: Plenty of football previews

Friday: Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 12

Friday: Week 12: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread