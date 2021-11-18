Mountaintop View 11-18-21

Air Force preparing for potential first-round NFL draft pick in Nevada quarterback Carson Strong
Nevada-Air Force will entertain us Friday evening. Nevada will get Cole Turner back from injury, but it’s fair to wonder where the Wolf Pack’s level of desire will be at after having their chances of a conference championship essentially squashed for good (Fresno State and San Diego State would need to lose out, the Wolf Pack win out). On the flip side, Air Force preps for dealing with an elite quarterback/offense. Game starts at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.
Aztecs Scouting Report: UNLV
Also playing Friday evening: the 19th-ranked frontrunners of the Mountain West, San Diego State. UNLV running back Charles Williams is coming off a historic performance against Hawaii last weekend. Aztecs are 11-point favorites. Game starts at 8:30 pm PT on CBS Sports Network.
SP+ picks for Week 12
WEEK 12 SP+ PICKS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 17, 2021
Ohio St 39, Mich St 22
OU 33, ISU 29
UGA 48, Ch S'ern 1!!!
Clemson 33, Wake 21?
ND 37, GT 19
Bama 37, Hogs 18
Mich 34, Md 21
Wisc 29, Neb 18
Cincy 35, SMU 23
UTSA 27, UAB 24
USC 33, UCLA 32
BU 28, KSU 27
Miami 30, VT 25
Okla St 31, TT 24 pic.twitter.com/O41eo2Spyd
No surprise, Boise State star wide receiver is pro bound
No brainer: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir says there’s a 99% chance he’s heading to the NFL after this season.— Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) November 17, 2021
Holani will be back, Skinner non-committal
Some Boise State NFL Draft news: George Holani said he’s definitely planning to come back next season. JL Skinner was more non-committal, said he hadn’t thought much about it yet and wasn’t thinking about Saturday maybe being his last home game. Will decide after the season.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) November 17, 2021
Wyoming LB Chad Muma/Nevada TE Cole Turner are Senior Bowl bound
Its OFFICIAL! Welcome LB Chad Muma (@chad_muma) from @wyo_football to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ #RideForTheBrand@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/1X6CLVmV9T— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 17, 2021
Please welcome TE Cole Turner (@KingCole_Turner) from @NevadaFootball to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #NevadaGRIT #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/3XBXw4vRZo— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 18, 2021
Take note: great slate of Mountain West basketball games today
Your Broncos are ready for a matchup with nationally ranked St. Bonaventure to start the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic!— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) November 17, 2021
: https://t.co/snrMYetb2n#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/1da4OatpMq
We're back home on Thursday night hosting Arizona State. Tip at 7:30 p.m. PT & the game will be on CBS Sports Network #GoAztecs— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 17, 2021
https://t.co/SR5mzslaOH
