Mountaintop View 11-17-21. Arizona Bowl. What’s next? Broyles Award, Senior Bowl, CFP Rankings

It’s halfway through the week and Mountain West games are just two days away. As always, the links press on. Check out what is coming your way today and the rest of the week.

SDSU is having issues with Barstool sponsoring the Arizona Bowl. This year at least, they don’t appear to be ticketed for that particular bowl game. However, this likely is not going to go away anytime soon.

What’s Next at Boise State?

Boise State announces the start of the What’s Next Initiative. It “provides a multi-year plan to position Boise State as a leader in the industry by strengthening four key areas: infrastructure, revenue generation, student-athlete experience and marketability” pic.twitter.com/6Hhvi2Cip1 — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) November 16, 2021

MWC assistants are all over the Broyles Award.

Bowl Invites are starting.

The draft starts in Mobile. @chad_muma Invited to 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl!



| https://t.co/MDE3SUAych pic.twitter.com/2kux9HiuAw — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) November 16, 2021

CFP Rankings

On the horizon: