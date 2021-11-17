 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 11-17-21. Arizona Bowl. What’s next? Broyles Award, Senior Bowl, CFP Rankings

By MikeWittmann
Houston Baptist v New Mexico Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

It’s halfway through the week and Mountain West games are just two days away. As always, the links press on. Check out what is coming your way today and the rest of the week.

Trouble with Barstool Bowl?

SDSU is having issues with Barstool sponsoring the Arizona Bowl. This year at least, they don’t appear to be ticketed for that particular bowl game. However, this likely is not going to go away anytime soon.

What’s Next at Boise State?

MWC assistants are all over the Broyles Award.

Bowl Invites are starting.

CFP Rankings

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: Power 5 Bias is alive and well in playoff talk.
  • Later today: Week 11 Bowl Predictions.
  • Thursday: Game preivews.
  • Thursday: More previews
  • Friday: Week 11 Fan Rooting Guide
  • Friday: More game previews coming your way.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...