Mountaintop View 11-17-21. Arizona Bowl. What’s next? Broyles Award, Senior Bowl, CFP Rankings

It’s halfway through the week and Mountain West games are just two days away. As always, the links press on. Check out what is coming your way today and the rest of the week.
Trouble with Barstool Bowl?
SDSU is having issues with Barstool sponsoring the Arizona Bowl. This year at least, they don’t appear to be ticketed for that particular bowl game. However, this likely is not going to go away anytime soon.
What’s Next at Boise State?
Boise State announces the start of the What’s Next Initiative. It “provides a multi-year plan to position Boise State as a leader in the industry by strengthening four key areas: infrastructure, revenue generation, student-athlete experience and marketability” pic.twitter.com/6Hhvi2Cip1— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) November 16, 2021
MWC assistants are all over the Broyles Award.
Six #MWFB assistant coaches have been nominated for the @BroylesAward!#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/X3tUsYHe3T— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 16, 2021
Bowl Invites are starting.
The draft starts in Mobile. @chad_muma Invited to 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl!— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) November 16, 2021
| https://t.co/MDE3SUAych pic.twitter.com/2kux9HiuAw
CFP Rankings
.@AztecFB comes in at in the @CFBPlayoff rankings!#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/b8eBcYbdTm— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 17, 2021
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: Power 5 Bias is alive and well in playoff talk.
- Later today: Week 11 Bowl Predictions.
- Thursday: Game preivews.
- Thursday: More previews
- Friday: Week 11 Fan Rooting Guide
- Friday: More game previews coming your way.
