Bowl Predictions: Week 11. Which teams were picked this week by our team?

The 2021 season is here and our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. For now, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.

Mike

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Nevada

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

No changes for me this week. As the end of the month gets closer, I’ll probably add in some non-MWC bowls, as their is a pretty good chance a team like BSU could end up in a different bowl via an ESPN trade. But for now, these are the six teams, these are the MWC bowl slots and these are the order I have them in.

Zach

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nevada

Rudy

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Nevada

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Utah State

Graham:

Los Angeles Bowl: Utah State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Nevada

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

Tyler

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Nevada

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State