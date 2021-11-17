Bowl Predictions: Week 11. Which teams were picked this week by our team?

The 2021 season is here and our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. For now, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.
Mike
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Nevada
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
No changes for me this week. As the end of the month gets closer, I’ll probably add in some non-MWC bowls, as their is a pretty good chance a team like BSU could end up in a different bowl via an ESPN trade. But for now, these are the six teams, these are the MWC bowl slots and these are the order I have them in.
Zach
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nevada
Rudy
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Nevada
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Utah State
Graham:
Los Angeles Bowl: Utah State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Nevada
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
Tyler
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Nevada
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
