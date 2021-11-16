Mountaintop View 11-16-21. MW POTW, Basketball Honors, College Imperialism, Coaching Rumors, Poll Time!!

We have reached the time of year where we now have overlap seasons with football and basketball. We transition slowly with some basketball news while we still focus on the final two weeks of the regular season. While the two Division leaders look ahead, there are still scenarios for a few others to reach the top. The links continue. Enjoy!!
MW Football Players of the Week
The new juggernaut known as UNLV lands their standout player and New Mexico places their exciting freshman RB. And the Special Teams award should probably be renamed for the weekly winner.
# @JKurtz_MWN reveals the winners for Week 11 ⤵️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 15, 2021
@unlvfootball @AztecFB @UNMLoboFB#AtThePeak | #BEaREBEL | #GoAztecs | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/2irkZHERqR
MW Basketball Players of the Week
First week edition
Time to reveal the first #MWMBB Players of the Week of the 2021-22 season!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 15, 2021
@USUBasketball @SanJoseStateMBB#AtThePeak | #AggiesAllTheWay | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/i7lvFJ2fYm
College Imperialism Map w/changes
A different look at the college football season to date and which team lords what ground.
The battle continues! Week 12 of #CFBimperialism is out: ⚔️ https://t.co/ojJm9A4L5H pic.twitter.com/uBChVwhhHl— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2021
Breaking down key changes:— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2021
• Baylor took land earned by OU
• Utah from Arizona
• FSU from Miami
• Pitt from UNC
• OSU from Purdue
In land lost to FCS teams: Sac State from Portland St, North Dakota from Illinois State, Mercer from Chattanooga
Coaching Rumors
Agree or Disagree?
Early HC Predictions:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 15, 2021
UW: Kalani Sitake or Kalen DeBoer
WSU: Jay Norvell or Kalen DeBoer
Poll Time!!!
Poll
Both Fresno State and Boise State still have mathematical chances to win their division, but need to win out and get some help (which would occur for Bulldogs since that means Broncos beat the Aztecs). Rate their chances with one of the following.
-
57%
Happens for Fresno State but not Boise State
-
28%
Happens for Boise State but not Fresno State
-
14%
Happens for both
-
0%
Doesn’t happen for either
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 11
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Power 5 bias is alive and well in playoff talk.
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Projections: Week 11
