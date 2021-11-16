Mountaintop View 11-16-21. MW POTW, Basketball Honors, College Imperialism, Coaching Rumors, Poll Time!!

We have reached the time of year where we now have overlap seasons with football and basketball. We transition slowly with some basketball news while we still focus on the final two weeks of the regular season. While the two Division leaders look ahead, there are still scenarios for a few others to reach the top. The links continue. Enjoy!!

MW Football Players of the Week

The new juggernaut known as UNLV lands their standout player and New Mexico places their exciting freshman RB. And the Special Teams award should probably be renamed for the weekly winner.

MW Basketball Players of the Week

First week edition

College Imperialism Map w/changes

A different look at the college football season to date and which team lords what ground.

Breaking down key changes:

• Baylor took land earned by OU

• Utah from Arizona

• FSU from Miami

• Pitt from UNC

• OSU from Purdue



In land lost to FCS teams: Sac State from Portland St, North Dakota from Illinois State, Mercer from Chattanooga — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2021

Coaching Rumors

Agree or Disagree?

Early HC Predictions:



UW: Kalani Sitake or Kalen DeBoer



WSU: Jay Norvell or Kalen DeBoer — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 15, 2021

Poll Time!!!

Poll Both Fresno State and Boise State still have mathematical chances to win their division, but need to win out and get some help (which would occur for Bulldogs since that means Broncos beat the Aztecs). Rate their chances with one of the following. Happens for Fresno State but not Boise State

Happens for Boise State but not Fresno State

Happens for both

Doesn’t happen for either vote view results 57% Happens for Fresno State but not Boise State (4 votes)

28% Happens for Boise State but not Fresno State (2 votes)

14% Happens for both (1 vote)

0% Doesn’t happen for either (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

