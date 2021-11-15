Week 11 is behind us and the title picture is becoming clearer. Some teams are hitting their stride at the right time, thanks in large part to performances like those featured below. Here are your Mountain West Connection Players of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Charles Williams (UNLV)

Williams was an absolute force for a Rebel team that finally seems to be figuring things out. Williams carried the load for UNLV, rushing the ball 38 times for 266 yards and three touchdowns. The Rebels have now won two in a row after starting the year 0-8.

Defensive Player of the Week

Ajani Carter (Utah State)

Carter was a force for the Aggies. He forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles, and had an interception he returned 45 yards. Carter also had four tackles for an overall spectacular performance.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Matt Araiza (San Diego State)

Araiza has proven himself to be the most valuable player of a San Diego State squad that now sits alone atop the West Division. Araiza made three out of four kicks, including a long of 48. He also averaged over 55 yards on five punt attempts.

Which players from the past week stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.