Mountaintop View 11-15-21. Broncos do enough, Aztecs prevail, Aggies dominate, Rebels streaking, rankings

It wasn’t a pretty game but it was a quick game, as both teams spent lots of time running the ball. Boise State was able to do it more consistently and had more big plays, which made the difference. A great drive that resulted in a FG just before the half, a key interception in the fourth, and capitalizing on some Cowboy penalties sealed the game for BSU, who were always in control despite the close score. With the win, BSU becomes bowl eligible.

Give Matt Ariza the Heisman already. He had four punts which went at least 57 yards and kicked three field goals, including the game winner. In between all that Greg Bell and the running game provided most of the offense, but SDSU’s defense was the strength, stifling Nevada’s explosive offense.

It was another come-from-behind win for the Aggies. Utah State came in as underdogs and at one point trailed 14-0 but quickly erased that and took command of the game, with the final score indicating a dominating win, which it was. Logan Bonner, Devon Thompkins, and the rest of the Aggies continue to play to their fullest potential.

Don’t look now but UNLV is playing some pretty good football. They actually have been for weeks but now they are winning games after losing some close ones. This game wasn’t their best game of the year but in the law of averages, it makes up for some of the close losses. Charles Williams was the workhorse back providing a consistent running attack.

