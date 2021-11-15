MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-15-21. The latest offers, commits, and interviews.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The recruiting cycle is in full force. Teams will be hosting official visitors and commitments will be plentiful once again in due time. Something that seems a bit new this year is how teams are prioritizing recruits in the class of 2023 already. Perhaps teams set their sights on future classes sooner due to taking fewer high school recruits and more transfer portal players as of late.

For this week, offers were handed out, visits occurred, and new commits were announced. Also, some decommits. Of the known commitments this past week; one for Fresno State, one for SDSU, and four for New Mexico, all stemming from their visits last weekend. As for the cover photo, the Lobos again earn a place on the banner this week.

Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:

Utah State: 6

Fresno State: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Air Force: 4

Boise State : 4

: 4 Hawaii: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Colorado State: 1

Nevada: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are currently in an evaluation period from now through most of November. Athletes can visit colleges through official and unofficial visits. Just as importantly, coaches can watch players in person at their high school games. Here is the official definition:

An evaluation period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts shall be made with the prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

Also, September 1st is the first day schools can actively recruit players in the 2023 class through letters, emails, texts, and social media.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has around 100 commits in each class, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 42

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

OL Cayden Romero (New Mexico)

“I’m a New Mexico native I’ve lived here for over 13 years and I have a lot of close relationships with friends and family. Staying close to home was important for me and I have a lot of people excited to be able to get to see me play in person. UNM just felt like the right choice for me and my situation.”

DE Max Elkman (New Mexico)

“I just feel like the hospitality UNM showed me was awesome, I really feel like I’ll be a part of a family there. The coaches and players made it feel like home. The community and city is really awesome too, Albuquerque is a really cool place to be.”

RB Zach Vigil (New Mexico)

“ had a lot of reasons to choose UNM but the most important reason is because of my relationship with the coaches and community. The coaches and I have created a connection over the years ever since my recruiting process started with UNM. Every time it grew more and more. The community is my home and will forever be my home and I’m excited to be able to play in front of them.”

K Luke Drzewiecki (New Mexico)

“I’ve always wanted to play football on the west coast and New Mexico fit the idea. Then I got to meet the coaching staff and the hospitality was refreshing and wonderful to experience. And touring the facilities and campus I knew it’d work. I have an opportunity to start for my freshman year competing this next semester. They also have my ideal major, econimics.”

WR Reggie Givhan (New Mexico)

“Well first off it’s the way the coaches treat me and how loved I feel my by them and I haven’t even been over there yet. Second, my mom lives in texas so that gives me a chance to get closer to her over there since New Mexico and Texas are close.”

OL Drew Azzopardi (SDSU)

“I chose SDSU because of the relationships I built with the coaching staff, the school academically is awesome, the new stadium and I love the area. San Diego is great.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

JUCO DE Julian Sanderlin was offered by Fresno State

LB Tate Zimmerman was offered by New Mexico

DL Miles Bailey was offered by UNLV

Visits

Commits

RB Devon Rivers committed to Fresno State

WR Reggie Givhan committed to New Mexico

K Luke Drzewiecki committed to New Mexico

RB Isaiah Broadway committed to New Mexico

DE Max Elkman committed to New Mexico

QB Liumotumotua’anaileafi Aumavae committed to SDSU

Decommits

DB Gabriel Grubbs decommitted from Air Force

TE Jacob Newell decommitted from Nevada

QB Oakie Salave’a decommitted from SDSU

