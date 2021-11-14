Poke Basketball Preview & Prediction: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

What: Wyoming Cowboys vs. AR-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

When: Sunday, November, 14th 2:00 M.T.

Where: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, WY

Network: Mountain West Network

Line: WYO -24.5, O/U 145 ½ (via William Hill SB)

The Wyoming Cowboys will welcome the AR-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to Laramie on Sunday for their second matchup of the season. In their previous game, the Pokes dismantled the Detroit Mercy Titans by a score of 85-47. The Golden Lions have played two games thus far, and have dropped both of their matchups, most recently losing out against the Colorado State Rams by a score of 91-71.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are 0-2 on the early campaign after dropping their first two matchups against some very strong opponents. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are coming off of a very convincing victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans and will look to continue their dominant play against a Golden Lions squad that finished in the bottom tier of the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2020-21.

What to expect:

The Golden Lions are averaging 74 points per game on 37.6 percent shooting in their first two games, which means that a lot of their problems fall on the defensive end. So far, they have allowed their opponents (Creighton and Colorado State) to score 90 points per game on 57.4 percent shooting. The Pine Bluff leading scorers are Trey Sampson and Shawn Williams, both players averaging over 17 points in their first two games.

On the other end, the Cowboys are a team that is known for shooting the ball well. They had four scorers in double digits and held Detroit Mercy to under 50 points on 31 percent shooting, in what was an all-around efficient effort from the entire team.

Prediction:

Though the Golden Lions haven’t had the easiest of schedules to start the season, it seems that these two teams are in completely separate spaces. The Cowboys were very sharp on their opening night against the Titans, and I expect them to continue to play well against a team that hasn’t shown many signs of life thus far. I’ll take the Cowboys to cover.

Wyoming 89

AR-Pine Bluff 61