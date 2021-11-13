Lobo Pack Basketball: Colorado Preview

What:

New Mexico Lobos vs. Colorado Buffaloes

When:

Saturday November 13th, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time

Where:

CU Events Center in Boulder, CO

Coverage:

The game can be seen on some alternate Pac 12 Networks. The game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network.

Series:

This is the 15th game between the two teams. The series is currently tied at 7-7. The last time these two met was in 2018 when Colorado got a win in Albuquerque by a score of 78-75.

Breakdown:

The New Mexico Lobos will be on the road for the first time this season when they play the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder on Saturday.

New Mexico comes into the contest with a 1-0 record after defeating the Florida Atlantic Owls on Wednesday night by a final of 99-92.

Colorado comes into the game with a 1-0 record as well. Though, their game was a little more exciting, as the Buffaloes needed overtime to knock off Montana State by a final of 94-90.

What the Lobos will look to do:

New Mexico had a ton of energy against Florida Atlantic. The Owls had as much for about 30 minutes of the contest but hit the wall with about 10 minutes to go in the game. It seemed as though the Owls were affected by the elevation. Which may not be an issue for Colorado in this one.

Jaelen House is the one who exuded the most energy in the game with FAU. He will undoubtedly be the one who has the most energy for the Lobos in this one. If UNM can get House involved early and scoring a ton early on, the better those around him will play too.

Expect another up-tempo contest from UNM, even if they begin to fall behind. The up-tempo style of play might cause fits for Colorado as well.

What the Owls will look to do:

Colorado may have been sleep walking through their first contest of the season when they played Montana State. They woke up just in time, however, in order to force overtime and get the victory.

Five Buffaloes players scored in double figures in the contest with Montana State, led by Keeshawn Barthelemy with 19 points. Barthelemy also dished out five assists in the contest, so it is safe to say the Buffaloes will go how Barthelemy goes.

Barthelemy will look for fellow guard Eli Parquet for some open shots in this one. Parquet scored 17 points in game against Montana State.

It will be necessary to stop the dribble drive of both Parquet and Barthelemy in order to stay in the contest.

Prediction:

Colorado is heavily favored in this one. The Buffaloes seemed a little rusty out of the gates against Montana State, they may not be so much so in this one.

That being said, I expect the Lobos to have a ton of energy again but will need to feed off each other for that to happen. I expect a close game in this one despite what the experts are saying, but I feel as though the Buffaloes might come out on top in this one. I got Buffaloes-82 Lobos-76.