Nevada officially lands three-star guard Trey Pettigrew

It’s official.

The Nevada Wolf Pack has landed 2022 combo guard Trey Pettigrew, the program announced Friday. Pettigrew is listed as a three-star prospect and the 141st best player in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247sports.com. According to Rivals, he’s also listed as a three-star prospect and the 127th-best player in the class.

“Trey is a very athletic point guard that can play multiple positions in our backcourt,” head coach Steve Alford said via press release. “He’s a highly-ranked Chicago player that brings a lot to our program on and off the floor. We are very excited having Trey join our Pack Family.”

Pettigrew fielded other offers from Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri, Chicago State, Penn State, Western Illinois, DePaul, Grand Canyon and Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He began his high school career at Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Ill., before transferring to Eduprize High School in Gilbert, Ariz. for his final season. As a junior at Eduprize, Pettigrew averaged 14 points, four assists and two rebounds per game.

“I really liked their coaching staff and their just great people over there,” Pettigrew told 247sports. “I got a chance to watch practice and the team looked great. The chemistry was there, the guys really got along and it felt like home and a place I wanted to be when I left. I also feel like I can come in and make an impact early which I felt was very important.

“The most important thing for me was finding the right coaching staff and I love coach Neal and coach Alford who kept me under their wing the whole time,” he said. “Both of them played in the league and were both guards so it comes together nicely.”

Per 247 Sports, Weaver is Nevada’s highest recruit in the Steve Alford era, surpassing current Wolf Pack freshman Jalen Weaver, who was also a three-star prospect.