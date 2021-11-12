 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 11: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

By MikeWittmann

NCAA Football: Boise State at Colorado State Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West football games are here! Including some big ones which could decide division winners! Check them out:

Friday, November 12th

Wyoming vs Boise State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Saturday, November 13th

Hawaii vs UNLV (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage:

Air Force vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

New Mexico vs Fresno State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage:

Utah State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Nevada vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

  • Wyoming: Was their offensive outburst real or just a mirage?
  • Boise State: Can they run the ball competently with a healthy Holani now?
  • Hawaii: Can they get back on track against an easier team?
  • UNLV: What will they look like now that they finally have a win to their names?
  • Air Force: Can they bounce back after a tough rivalry loss?
  • Colorado State: Will they be able to stop their recent losing streak?
  • New Mexico: Can they show improvement in the final month of the season?
  • Fresno State: What will they look like after an embarrassing loss?
  • Utah State: Can they keep up their winning ways and lock up the division?
  • San Jose State: What will the offense look like with Starkel back?
  • Nevada/San Diego State: It’s strength against strength. The Wolf Pack offense vs Aztec defense is a must-see MWC matchup, with the winner moving into the driver’s seat for the West division and the conference.

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 16%
    Wyoming
    (4 votes)
  • 84%
    Boise State
    (21 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Hawaii
    (16 votes)
  • 20%
    UNLV
    (4 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 90%
    Air Force
    (19 votes)
  • 9%
    Colorado State
    (2 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 4%
    New Mexico
    (1 vote)
  • 95%
    Fresno State
    (21 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 37%
    Utah State
    (9 votes)
  • 62%
    San Jose State
    (15 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 42%
    Nevada
    (9 votes)
  • 57%
    San Diego State
    (12 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

