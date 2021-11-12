Week 11: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West football games are here! Including some big ones which could decide division winners! Check them out:

Friday, November 12th

Wyoming vs Boise State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Saturday, November 13th

Hawaii vs UNLV (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Air Force vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports New Mexico vs Fresno State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Utah State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Nevada vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Wyoming: Was their offensive outburst real or just a mirage?

Was their offensive outburst real or just a mirage? Boise State: Can they run the ball competently with a healthy Holani now?

Can they run the ball competently with a healthy Holani now? Hawaii: Can they get back on track against an easier team?

Can they get back on track against an easier team? UNLV: What will they look like now that they finally have a win to their names?

What will they look like now that they finally have a win to their names? Air Force: Can they bounce back after a tough rivalry loss?

Can they bounce back after a tough rivalry loss? Colorado State: Will they be able to stop their recent losing streak?

Will they be able to stop their recent losing streak? New Mexico: Can they show improvement in the final month of the season?

Can they show improvement in the final month of the season? Fresno State: What will they look like after an embarrassing loss?

What will they look like after an embarrassing loss? Utah State: Can they keep up their winning ways and lock up the division?

Can they keep up their winning ways and lock up the division? San Jose State: What will the offense look like with Starkel back?

What will the offense look like with Starkel back? Nevada/San Diego State: It’s strength against strength. The Wolf Pack offense vs Aztec defense is a must-see MWC matchup, with the winner moving into the driver’s seat for the West division and the conference.

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 16% Wyoming (4 votes)

84% Boise State (21 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Hawaii

UNLV vote view results 80% Hawaii (16 votes)

20% UNLV (4 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Air Force

Colorado State vote view results 90% Air Force (19 votes)

9% Colorado State (2 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? New Mexico

Fresno State vote view results 4% New Mexico (1 vote)

95% Fresno State (21 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Utah State

San Jose State vote view results 37% Utah State (9 votes)

62% San Jose State (15 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Nevada

San Diego State vote view results 42% Nevada (9 votes)

57% San Diego State (12 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

