Week 11: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

Mountain West football games are here! Including some big ones which could decide division winners! Check them out:
Friday, November 12th
Wyoming vs Boise State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Saturday, November 13th
Hawaii vs UNLV (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage:
Air Force vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
New Mexico vs Fresno State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage:
Utah State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Nevada vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Wyoming: Was their offensive outburst real or just a mirage?
- Boise State: Can they run the ball competently with a healthy Holani now?
- Hawaii: Can they get back on track against an easier team?
- UNLV: What will they look like now that they finally have a win to their names?
- Air Force: Can they bounce back after a tough rivalry loss?
- Colorado State: Will they be able to stop their recent losing streak?
- New Mexico: Can they show improvement in the final month of the season?
- Fresno State: What will they look like after an embarrassing loss?
- Utah State: Can they keep up their winning ways and lock up the division?
- San Jose State: What will the offense look like with Starkel back?
- Nevada/San Diego State: It’s strength against strength. The Wolf Pack offense vs Aztec defense is a must-see MWC matchup, with the winner moving into the driver’s seat for the West division and the conference.
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
16%
Wyoming
-
84%
Boise State
Poll
Who will win?
-
80%
Hawaii
-
20%
UNLV
Poll
Who will win?
-
90%
Air Force
-
9%
Colorado State
Poll
Who will win?
-
4%
New Mexico
-
95%
Fresno State
Poll
Who will win?
-
37%
Utah State
-
62%
San Jose State
Poll
Who will win?
-
42%
Nevada
-
57%
San Diego State
