Mountaintop View 11-12-21. Constitution, Playoff, Blake Anderson, Soccer recruiting Volleyball

Money is what everyone is after, especially in the NCAA world. A draft of a new NCAA Constitution intends to get everyone more money. The highlights include: embracing NIL, giving less power to the board of governors and more power to conferences and players (at least in theory), and perhaps the biggest one, each division can restructure itself as it sees fit, including creating subdivisions.

Here we go. Sounds like some P5 conferences are scared of being left out, namely the PAC-12, ACC and Big Ten (probably mostly the ACC and PAC, who is worse than the MWC this year). Before approving the new CFP model, some want to tweak it to be 5 P5 conference and top G5 conference rather than the top six conference champs. Almost as if P5 schools are afraid their champs may not be as good as some G5 champs some years. Awful. Also, it sounds like the Rose Bowl is still a holdup, which makes sense.

Many critiqued the Blake Anderson hire at the time but not many are questioning it now. He has united the team, changed the culture, and got players to buy into his program. It has worked magnificently. A great read into what he and the Aggies have done this season.

Aztecs top the men’s soccer recruiting rankings... in the nation!

“We won’t know what the ranking truly means until they prove it on the pitch, but we do know they will bring a competitive spirit and push our returners to make everyone better.” @coachhops1 https://t.co/1vvfgubz40 — San Diego State Men's Soccer (@AztecMSoccer) November 11, 2021

MWC Volleyball Standings.

