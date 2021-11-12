Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 11

With only three weeks left in the regular season, every game means a little bit more. There are plenty of important games this weekend and a few that have major upset potential. We are down to six teams that have a realistic chance to compete in the championship game. Let’s see what each team needs to happen this weekend.

Utah State

The Aggies are in control in the West but enter this weekend as underdogs as they travel to San Jose State. A win here and the Aggies will become heavy favorites to win the division. A loss would make things really interesting. The Aggies will also be pulling for Wyoming to upset Boise State and Colorado State to upset Air Force.

Boise State

As crazy as this season has been, Boise State somehow still has a fair chance to walk away with a division title. The Broncos need Utah State to drop one of their three remaining games, and this weekend might be the best shot at that happening. If Boise State can take care of Wyoming, they will also be pulling for Colorado State to beat Air Force.

Air Force

The Falcons are coming off a tough loss to Army, but they still have a decent chance to win the Mountain Division. The Falcons will have a close eye on the game between San Jose State and Utah State. A Spartan victory could leave the Mountain Division in a three-way tie which may favor the Falcons. Air Force might actually want Boise State to beat Wyoming, as a three-way tie may be their only chance at a Mountain West title.

Nevada

Win and advance. If the Wolf Pack can march into San Diego and leave with a victory, they will be in control of the West Division. Nevada has the toughest schedule of the three teams in contention with games against San Diego State, Air Force, and Colorado State to finish the season. A Fresno State loss to New Mexico would also help the Wolf Pack.

San Diego State

The Aztecs just need to win this weekend. A win over Nevada and they are in control. A Fresno State loss to New Mexico is unlikely, but it would help the Aztecs if it happens.

Fresno State

The loss to Boise State has taken the Bulldogs out of the driver’s seat in the West, but all hope is not lost. The Bulldogs have the most manageable schedule of any team in their division with games against New Mexico and San Jose State to finish the season. The Bulldogs need to take care of business against the Lobos and hope the winner of the San Diego State and Nevada game lose before the season is over.