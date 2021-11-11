 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 11-11-21

Blake Anderson and Utah State, power rankings, more punter hype, and basketball results from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
Colorado State v Utah State

Blake Anderson hit reset at Utah State and has the Aggies eyeing a championship, plus realignment updates: G5 Drive ($$$)

You’ll need a subscription to The Athletic to read this article, but it’s a quality piece about the emergence of Utah State and Blake Anderson in the Mountain West this season. Aggies are underdogs against San Jose State this weekend.

Why college football’s must-see attraction is a punter from San Diego State

One can never have enough Matt Araiza content. Click above for ESPN’s profile on the star San Diego State punter who has taken college football by storm.

Mountain West rankings: Fresno State’s slipup opens door for San Diego State, Nevada

The Mountain West football race is far from settled, but as of now San Diego State and Nevada are the frontrunners with Fresno State losing this past weekend. This weekend’s games between Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State could prove to be pivotal games in the championship race.

Week 11 SP+ Picks

Cowboys start off strong

Pitino era gets off on the right foot

Deven Thompkins hype

Congrats to Matt Araiza and Ryan Stonehouse!

On the Horizon:

Today: How San Jose State redeems itself against Utah State

Friday: Mountain West Fan Guide: Week 11

Friday: Week 11: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread.

