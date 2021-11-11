Mountaintop View 11-11-21

You’ll need a subscription to The Athletic to read this article, but it’s a quality piece about the emergence of Utah State and Blake Anderson in the Mountain West this season. Aggies are underdogs against San Jose State this weekend.

One can never have enough Matt Araiza content. Click above for ESPN’s profile on the star San Diego State punter who has taken college football by storm.

The Mountain West football race is far from settled, but as of now San Diego State and Nevada are the frontrunners with Fresno State losing this past weekend. This weekend’s games between Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State could prove to be pivotal games in the championship race.

Week 11 SP+ Picks

WEEK 11 SP+ PROJECTIONS



Cincy 42, USF 12

Clemson 48, UConn 0

Mich 25, PSU 23

Auburn 28, Miss St 24

Bama 58, NMSU 2 lol

OU 31, Baylor 29

UGA 34, Tenn 20

Miami 31, FSU 27

Iowa 24, Minn 20

Ohio St 41, Purdue 17

A&M 30, Ole Miss 27

NC St 29, Wake 28

ND 32, UVA 29

Oregon 37, Wazzu 23 pic.twitter.com/19SH3KpTJN — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 10, 2021

Cowboys start off strong

Pitino era gets off on the right foot

Deven Thompkins hype

If you blink ... he's got you.@GrandmasterDT currently sits alone as the TOP receiver in the nation! for yourself: https://t.co/96k71lVh8g#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/k5XAkaTRbf — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2021

Congrats to Matt Araiza and Ryan Stonehouse!

Approaching ‼️



He's on pace to set the FBS career record for punt avg., No. 2 nationally in punt avg. in 2021, and now he's a semifinalist for the @RayGuyAward.



That's #OurGuy @_RyanStonehouse!



» https://t.co/BtJy3wrFYl pic.twitter.com/HZf2vNMjh3 — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 10, 2021

