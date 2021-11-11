Mountaintop View 11-11-21

Blake Anderson hit reset at Utah State and has the Aggies eyeing a championship, plus realignment updates: G5 Drive ($$$)
You’ll need a subscription to The Athletic to read this article, but it’s a quality piece about the emergence of Utah State and Blake Anderson in the Mountain West this season. Aggies are underdogs against San Jose State this weekend.
Why college football’s must-see attraction is a punter from San Diego State
One can never have enough Matt Araiza content. Click above for ESPN’s profile on the star San Diego State punter who has taken college football by storm.
Mountain West rankings: Fresno State’s slipup opens door for San Diego State, Nevada
The Mountain West football race is far from settled, but as of now San Diego State and Nevada are the frontrunners with Fresno State losing this past weekend. This weekend’s games between Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State could prove to be pivotal games in the championship race.
Week 11 SP+ Picks
WEEK 11 SP+ PROJECTIONS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 10, 2021
Cincy 42, USF 12
Clemson 48, UConn 0
Mich 25, PSU 23
Auburn 28, Miss St 24
Bama 58, NMSU 2 lol
OU 31, Baylor 29
UGA 34, Tenn 20
Miami 31, FSU 27
Iowa 24, Minn 20
Ohio St 41, Purdue 17
A&M 30, Ole Miss 27
NC St 29, Wake 28
ND 32, UVA 29
Oregon 37, Wazzu 23 pic.twitter.com/19SH3KpTJN
Cowboys start off strong
Getting the season started with a W! #OneWyoming #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/2u04e7BNs9— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) November 11, 2021
Pitino era gets off on the right foot
1⃣-0⃣. A victory to open the season! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/5TaZitwlIa— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) November 11, 2021
Deven Thompkins hype
If you blink ... he's got you.@GrandmasterDT currently sits alone as the TOP receiver in the nation! for yourself: https://t.co/96k71lVh8g#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/k5XAkaTRbf— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2021
Congrats to Matt Araiza and Ryan Stonehouse!
Congrats to @matt_araiza for being named a semifinalist for the @RayGuyAward! #OURGUY #Win22 https://t.co/MsHJiAXPOz pic.twitter.com/GFMXKzPn4F— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 10, 2021
Approaching ‼️— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 10, 2021
He's on pace to set the FBS career record for punt avg., No. 2 nationally in punt avg. in 2021, and now he's a semifinalist for the @RayGuyAward.
That's #OurGuy @_RyanStonehouse!
» https://t.co/BtJy3wrFYl pic.twitter.com/HZf2vNMjh3
