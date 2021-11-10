Mountaintop View 11-10-21. Bulldogs, Araiza, Betting Info, O’Brien List, Strong, Poll Time

Put up or shut up time is here as we head into the stretch drive of the conference season! The links continue as we try and cover a plethora of football stories and interests. Enjoy!
Fresno State coach speaks out after fight at Bulldog Stadium, arrests made
Head Coach Kalen DeBoer speaks about the incidents in the stands among Bulldog fans during their game against Boise State Saturday night.
Matt Araiza boots 90-yard punt (!!), wins college football weekend, deserves the Heisman
An unlikely source, Golf Digest, weighs in on Aztec punter Matt Araiza’s weekend performance against Hawaii.
San Diego State Vs. Nevada: College Football Betting Lines, Odds and Trends – November 13, 2021
For those of you who put money on the line, some betting line info prior to the big West division showdown where the game is pretty much winner take all for that division.
Davey O’Brien Semifinalists
Unsurprisingly, Jake Haener and Carson Strong make the list
Davey O’Brien Award semifinalists pic.twitter.com/MSPgqDpjz1— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 9, 2021
CARSON STRONG TAKES A BEATING BUT MAINTAINS DRAFT STOCK
The Draft Network reviews Strong’s draft stock after helping lead the Wolf Pack to a win over pesky San Jose State.
Poll Time!!!
Poll
With the final 3 weeks of conference play upon us, and if you were "betting the house", which of these matchups would you put your money on for the conference championship game?
-
21%
Utah State at Nevada
-
21%
Boise State at Nevada
-
0%
Nevada at Utah State
-
31%
San Diego State at Utah State
-
1%
Air Force at Nevada
-
7%
Air Force at San Diego State
-
5%
Fresno State at Boise State
-
5%
Fresno State at Utah State
-
3%
My choice is not listed
