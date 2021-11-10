Bowl Predictions: Week 10. Which teams were picked this week by our team?

The 2021 season is here and our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. For now, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.

Mike

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Nevada

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

I flipped a few teams but kept the 6 teams the same. Whoever wins the SDSU and Nevada game will have the top spot next week.

Zach

Los Angeles Bowl: Nevada

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Fresno’s loss to Boise has them out of the Los Angeles Bowl. I think Nevada beats San Diego State this weekend and eventually takes the Mountain West crown.

Rudy

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nevada

Willie

Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Nevada

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

NittanyFalcon

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nevada

Adam

Los Angeles Bowl: Nevada vs UCLA

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs SMU

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State vs UTEP

Potato Bowl: Boise State vs Eastern Michigan

Arizona Bowl: Utah State vs Ball State

I like Air Force to make the Armed Forces Bowl and San Diego State will go to the Frisco Bowl.

Tyler

Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Nevada

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Air Force

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State