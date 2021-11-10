Bowl Predictions: Week 10. Which teams were picked this week by our team?

The 2021 season is here and our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. For now, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents. See below for this week’s predictions and be sure to join the discussion by posting your own in the comments section.
Mike
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Nevada
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
I flipped a few teams but kept the 6 teams the same. Whoever wins the SDSU and Nevada game will have the top spot next week.
Zach
Los Angeles Bowl: Nevada
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Fresno’s loss to Boise has them out of the Los Angeles Bowl. I think Nevada beats San Diego State this weekend and eventually takes the Mountain West crown.
Rudy
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nevada
Willie
Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Nevada
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
NittanyFalcon
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nevada
Adam
Los Angeles Bowl: Nevada vs UCLA
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs SMU
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State vs UTEP
Potato Bowl: Boise State vs Eastern Michigan
Arizona Bowl: Utah State vs Ball State
I like Air Force to make the Armed Forces Bowl and San Diego State will go to the Frisco Bowl.
Tyler
Los Angeles Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Nevada
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Air Force
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
