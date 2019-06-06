New Mexico Basketball: Grad Transfer Anthony Mathis Commits To Oregon

Well, that didn’t take too long.

Just a few days after announcing his decision to leave the New Mexico basketball program, New Mexico graduate transfer guard Anthony Mathis has announced his decision to finish out his college career at Oregon. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was among the first to report the news.

New Mexico grad transfer Anthony Mathis committed to Oregon on Wednesday night, per his Twitter page. Immediately eligible for 19-20. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 6, 2019

Mathis’ stunning decision to leave the Lobos program left a major hole in the team’s depth chart heading into next season, but the chance for the 6’ 3”, 180-pound guard to return to his home state of Oregon and re-unite with his high school teammate Payton Pritchard seems to been the tipping point in his decision-making process. It will also help that the Ducks have a wide-open roster for the 2019-2020 season, after being devastated by player movement this off-season.

The native of West Linn, Oregon, averaged 14.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists during the 2018-2019 campaign, while connecting on 41.6% of his attempts overall from behind the arc. As a graduate transfer, Mathis will be immediately eligible for Oregon to play out his final college season.