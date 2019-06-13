Mountaintop View 6-13-19

College football recruiting tends to heat up over the summer, and that’s been the case for the Mountain West. This time, Hawaii is once again on the receiving end of a 2020 commitment. Mililani (Oahu) offensive lineman Jake Tuatagaloa, a 6’2” 305 lb guard prospect, is Hawaii bound after committing to them after UH’s junior day.

Wyoming football is looking at a few more transfers this off-season, one of them in particular leaves the team surprisingly thin at running back. Look for the Pokes to attempt to fill those gaps before August.

Of course. After years of jokes about the fact that Taco Bell Arena doesn’t actually serve tacos, the Arena’s new sponsor, ExtraMile, will be offering some of the products from their convenience store. You cannot make this stuff up.

Turns out, winning a national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase results in some high-level recognition. Boise State Allie Ostrander makes the semifinalist cut for The Bowerman.

Former Hawaii football coach Norm Chow is back in the football business, this time as an offensive coordinator. Former Hawaii coach June Jones is also in the league. The XFL kicks off in February 2020.

Air Force basketball announces the additions of two assistant coaches to the men’s staff, one coming to Colorado Springs from Fresno, the other Talladega College.

Congrats, Justis Borton

Congrats to Cowboy junior defensive lineman Justis Borton, who has earned a scholarship with Wyoming Football. Wheatland High graduate becomes the most recent Wyoming native to earn a football scholarship at UW thru his hard work. #RideForTheBrand #BuildingSomethingSpecial pic.twitter.com/3sS7SsEtkr — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) June 12, 2019

On the Horizon:

