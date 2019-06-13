 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 6-13-19

By JeremyRodrigues
Mililani lineman Tuatagaloa commits to Hawaii football

College football recruiting tends to heat up over the summer, and that’s been the case for the Mountain West. This time, Hawaii is once again on the receiving end of a 2020 commitment. Mililani (Oahu) offensive lineman Jake Tuatagaloa, a 6’2” 305 lb guard prospect, is Hawaii bound after committing to them after UH’s junior day.

Three Wyoming football players announce plans to transfer

Wyoming football is looking at a few more transfers this off-season, one of them in particular leaves the team surprisingly thin at running back. Look for the Pokes to attempt to fill those gaps before August.

Boise State arena concessions will embrace name change this time. Sorry, taco fans.

Of course. After years of jokes about the fact that Taco Bell Arena doesn’t actually serve tacos, the Arena’s new sponsor, ExtraMile, will be offering some of the products from their convenience store. You cannot make this stuff up.

Ostrander A Semifinalist For The Bowerman

Turns out, winning a national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase results in some high-level recognition. Boise State Allie Ostrander makes the semifinalist cut for The Bowerman.

Norm Chow named offensive coordinator for XFL’s LA franchise

Former Hawaii football coach Norm Chow is back in the football business, this time as an offensive coordinator. Former Hawaii coach June Jones is also in the league. The XFL kicks off in February 2020.

Byron Jones and Cody San Miguel Join Air Force MBB Staff

Air Force basketball announces the additions of two assistant coaches to the men’s staff, one coming to Colorado Springs from Fresno, the other Talladega College.

On the Horizon:

