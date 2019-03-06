Stayin’ Alive: Nevada beats Air Force 90-79, keeps first place hopes alive

The 17th-ranked Nevada Wolf Pack need to close out the next two games in order to potentially tie Utah State for first place in the Mountain West, they checked off the first box with a 90-79 win over Air Force Tuesday thanks to an assault from behind the arc from Jazz Johnson.

Nevada improved to 27-3 which tied their Division I record and 14-3 in conference play this season. ‘

THE RUNDOWN:

OFFENSE:

The Wolf Pack shot 52 percent from the field and a perfect 50 percent from three-point range (13-26). Five players scored in double-figures, including Jordan Caroline with 11 points and four rebounds. Tre’Shawn Thurman added 11 points as well on a perfect 5-5 night.

All That Jazz (Part Two): A majority of Nevada’s barrage of threes was courtesy of streaky junior guard Jazz Johnson. The sweet-shooting Johnson tallied a game-high 27 points off the bench with a career-high seven made threes. Johnson was substituted for the start of the second half and put the game up double-digits in a hurry with back-to-back daggers via the catch-and-shoot or pulling up in transition.

Same Appearance, Same Stats: For the second time in the last three games, Cody and Caleb Martin shared a similar stat line against the Falcons. Cody scored 18 points on 7-11 shooting with three-made threes, dished out five assists and recorded two blocks on the defensive end. Caleb was right behind with 16 points on 6-15 shooting with three-made threes, he also dished out five assists and pulled down seven rebounds.

To share such a similar box score, it’s only fitting the two brothers connect on an alley-oop walking into the half court set.

Second Half Surge: Nevada outscored Air Force 45-38 in the second half off of four-made threes in as little as two minutes. The Pack made five of its six attempts to jumpstart a 10-2 run in the final 20 minutes. The Pack totaled just six turnovers on the night, two of which came in the second half.

DEFENSE:

Air Force shot 51 percent from the field and 48 percent from three (13-25) and matched the Pack basket-for-basket for the majority of the contest. Four players scored in double-figures. Ryan Swan scored a team-high 21 points, A.J. Walker added 18 points on 6-10 shooting.

Battle Down Low: The Wolf Pack won the rebounding battle (27-25) and totaled six blocks and five steals, turning Falcons turnovers into easy buckets in transition.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

The Wolf Pack needed this victory in order to retain its standing atop the Mountain West. Interestingly enough, Nevada’s reliance on the three-ball on the road didn’t come back to bite them, in fact in fueled several runs to put the Pack up double-digits in a hurry. Nevada must close out the season on a strong note in its last regular season game of the season.

NEXT UP:

Nevada faces the San Diego State Aztecs Saturday, March 9 at Lawlor Events Center. The Aztecs 19-10 overall and 11-5 in conference play this season.