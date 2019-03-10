Three-Peat: Nevada pastes SDSU, win Mountain West title

For the third-straight season, the Nevada men’s basketball team cut down the nets. The Pack’s 81-53 senior night victory over SDSU clinched another Mountain West title with a 28-win season and a 15-3 conference record.

Both Nevada and Utah State will share the conference title and No. 1 seed in the tournament.

A sold-out crowd of 11,243 gave farewell to seven total seniors in a pre-game ceremony. Corey Henson, David Cunningham, Trey Porter, Jordan Caroline and the Martin twins all played their final game at Lawlor Events Center.

THE RUNDOWN:

OFFENSE:

Nevada shot 53 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three (9-23). Four players scored in double-figures. The Pack also recorded seven points from the free throw line.

Martin Twins Ball Out in Final Home Game: Caleb and Cody Martin put a memorable stamp on their final home game. Caleb tallied a game-high 25 points and seven assists. Cody followed with 14 points and and four rebounds. The brothers have put on a show at Lawlor the past two years, and they gave the fans another gem.

25 POINTS! Caleb has 25 POINTS in his final game in Lawlor! He extends our lead to 71-49 with 5:06 on the clock.#BattleBorn // #TheHunt pic.twitter.com/qBzv3EwCcA — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 10, 2019

Cody gave the fans a treat with his hot shot from three-point range the past few games.

Cody-Three-BANG!



40-27 the Wolf Pack lead now with 3:32 to go in the half.#BattleBorn // #TheHunt pic.twitter.com/FmQtixSrbi — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 10, 2019

Jordan Caroline With a Signature Performance: Jordan Caroline capped-off his final game at Lawlor with another double-double, scoring 16 points and adding 12 rebounds. From the pre-game introduction to the chant between intermissions, Caroline will truly be missed by the Lawlor fans.

THIRTY. POINT. LEAD. Caroline demolishes a rim to bring our run to 17-0 and our lead to 79-49. LET'S GOOOOOO!!!#BattleBorn // #TheHunt pic.twitter.com/4hudvUgWIh — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 10, 2019

Oh, and Trey Porter gave the fans a treat with an alley-oop slam.

THIS MAN CAN'T BE KEPT FROM THE RIM! Trey Porter slams it home, 49-44 the good guys with 15:11 to go.#BattleBorn // #TheHunt pic.twitter.com/fGhmrQEbK6 — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 10, 2019

DEFENSE:

San Diego State shot 34 percent from the field and 47 percent from behind the arc (10-21). Three players scored in double-figures. Jeremy Hemsley scored a team-high 16 points on 6-11 shooting. Devin Watson added 14 points and two rebounds.

McDaniels on Lockdown: The Wolf Pack held the Aztecs’ leading scorer, Jalen McDainels, to five points on 2-10 shooting. McDaniels picked up four personal fouls midway through the second half and the Pack capitalized, they outscored SDSU 39-16 in the final twenty minutes.

The Wolf Pack held the Aztecs’ leading scorer, Jalen McDainels, to five points on 2-10 shooting. McDaniels picked up four personal fouls midway through the second half and the Pack capitalized, they outscored SDSU 39-16 in the final twenty minutes. Rebounding Battle: Nevada won the rebounding battle 42-25, keeping forwards Matt Mitchell and Nathan Mensah off the boards was a huge spark. Three players recorded five rebounds or more for the Pack.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

That’s one way to end the regular season. Nevada was in a groove from the tip and dominated both sides of the floor. Heading into neutral site territory, the Pack must play at a high level to keep its tournament hopes alive.

NEXT UP:

Nevada will play the winner of the Colorado State-Boise State matchup Wednesday, March 13 in the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center.