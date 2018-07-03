Mountaintop View 7-3-18

Here are your pre-4th of July links. Have a safe and happy holiday.

As they prepare for the season, Boise State coaches discuss how they plan to take advantage of the new rule that allows players to participate in four games while redshirting. Strategies may vary on how to use the new rule, but it opens up opportunities for players and coaches alike.

The Athletic talks to 20 current coaches confidentially about the prevalence of signal stealing in college football. They claim that 80-90% of teams do it, and many have seen it affect the outcome of a game.

We’ve yet to see how the Supreme Court’s ruling on gambling legalization will affect college football. The first hint has come this week as the Big Ten has asked the NCAA to consider an injury reporting system similar to the NFL’s in response to the ruling. One obstacle to the proposed system are HIPAA laws which would require all athletes to consent to their injury information being released publicly.

Boise State hires former Utah State head coach Tim Durya as an assistant coach. Durya was an assistant at Utah State from 2001-2008, associate head from 2008-2015, and head coach from 2015-2018. Utah State made the NCAA tournament six times during his 17 season tenure.

Larry Eustachy's employment with Colorado State officially ended at midnight. Today, he'll receive the first of three $250,000 installments as part of his $750,000 settlement after being ousted as the Rams' men's basketball coach. — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) July 1, 2018

On the horizon: