New Mexico Bowl/Las Vegas Bowl: Watch, What to Look For, and Game Thread

How to Watch:

Saturday, November 24th

North Texas vs Utah State (12:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN Arizona State vs Fresno State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ABC

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Utah State: The biggest thing here is how much of a letdown they will have without Matt Wells coaching them. With much of the current staff having already accepted jobs at Texas Tech and new (old) coach Gary Andersen having been hired, it wouldn’t be a surprise for players to not be as focused. It’s sad as they have had an incredible season, but may not have the same energy they displayed all season.

Fresno State: Can they put the finishing touches on a wonderful season? With a MWC Championship already in hand, the Bulldogs can put the icing on the cake with finishing off a PAC12 team on primetime TV. There’s no reason to think Fresno State won’t play any different than they have all season; a defense that plays tough and holds the Sun Devils under 30, and an offense that takes care of the ball and makes the plays when it counts.

