Mountaintop View 12-12-2018

The Mountain West ranks 15th in RPI conference rankings despite Nevada being one of the best teams in the country. This is unlikely to improve as the non-conference schedule is coming to a close, and conference play is set to begin.

Utah State announced on Sunday that its former head coach Gary Andersen would be its new head coach after Matt Wells left for Texas Tech. SBNation’s Steven Godfrey reports that Rich Rodriguez, Matt Canada, and Mark Helfrich were all considered for the job. After a 10-2 season and most of the team returning next year, expectations are high in Logan.

Defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a will take the same role at USC. He coached in Boise for just one season after taking when Steve Caldwell left for Arkansas. The news is a blow to the Broncos as they ranked among the best in the nation in rushing yards allowed and sacks.

The Rams picked up two defensive commits on Monday, cornerback Keevan Bailey from Georgia and in-state defensive end Cian Quiroga. Bailey is a 3-star recruit and is the son of former Broncos star Champ Bailey. Despite a poor season on the field, CSU currently ranks 4th in the 2019 247 Composite recruiting rankings.

