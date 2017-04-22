By Adrian Chavez

The New Mexico Lobos football team took the field at University Stadium Saturday morning in an event that displayed more airing out of the ball than the Lobo faithful are used to. The Lobos ran a less traditional Spring Game this year. Coach Davie still had the offense and defense go up against each other, but drills such as Oklahoma, 7 on 7, and angle tackling drills were ran in between scrimmage sets. The pads were popping quite a bit as the Lobos competed for roles on the squad.

A huge standout of the showcase was the lack of reps taking by safely presumed starting quarterback Lamar Jordan. Jordan made few appearances in the showcase, but did have success in running the 2-minute drill. Arizona State transfer Coltin Gerhart and Redshirt Freshman Tevaka Tuioti split most of the reps in the scrimmage drills.

Tuioti showed great promise with his accuracy in throwing the deep ball and his ability to lead the wide receivers into the open field. A solid passing game is something the Lobos have lacked in recent years and Tuioti could give them that jolt that they need for years to come. Aside from getting several reps at quarterback, Coltin Gerhart participated in all other hitting drills at the showcase (the only quarterback to do so), so do not be surprised if there are packages for him at a non-quarterback position later in the year.

As far as the backs go, Senior running backs Daryl Chesnut and Richard McQuarley saw a handful of reps carrying the ball, as well as Diquon Woodhouse and Redshirt Freshman Kentrail Moran. The group did not have as much success as projected at the showcase. Surprisingly on defense, this is where the Lobos showed the most promise.

For a team that rushed for more than anyone in the nation just a season ago, only one running play broke for more than 40 yards. The Lobos defensive front played very well against a tough to stop triple option. It will be interesting to see, with the departure of Teriyon Gipson, who will get the most playing time at the running back position as well if they will carry over the success on the ground into this year.

Wide receiver by far would be the biggest surprise in this year’s showcase. Several passes connected for over 20 yards from all quarterbacks to many wide receivers including Delane Hart-Johnson and Anu Somoye. One of the best plays of the showcase was a 70-yard bomb from Lamar Jordan to 6-foot-1 Matt Quarells. Lobo fans have grown accustomed to short and intermediate passes over the years, but that was not the case on Saturday.

Making the most impressive plays in the passing game was Senior Emmanuel Harris. Harris, who wins my personal MVP award for the showcase, made plays on fifty-fifty balls and caught almost every ball that was thrown to him including a couple of passes towards the sideline that seemed nearly impossible to hang on to. Harris even made a play in the triple option that seemed to go nowhere but ended up being an 8-yard game.

It was very apparent that all quarterbacks were gaining a great amount of confidence in Harris due to his ability to go up in double coverage and bring down the ball. There is no doubt that the defensive backs will have their hands full in practice with this group. With the improvement of Lamar Jordan’s arm this offseason, combined with the hunger of this extremely talented wide receiving core, the Lobos are well on their way to another bowl run.